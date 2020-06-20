15258 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT

Amenities

GATED Community of Spring Isle 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 car-garage Townhome in gated, guarded community located in the Avalon Park/Waterford Chase area close to Siemens, Science Drive, Lockheed Martin, UCF, the Waterford Lakes Shopping Center with Easy access to expressways E/W 408, N/S 417, Route 50 E/W and the 528/B-line. Unit features Volume ceilings with an open combo living/dining room. Master bedroom has walk-in closet, separate shower, his & her vanity with garden tub and private commode, 2nd bedroom on the 2nd floor has full bath, washer and dryer (2nd floor), 3rd bedroom on 2nd floor, half bath at front entrance is prefect for easy access to guest. This well maintained gated/guarded community features 24-hour security, community pool, play area and much more.