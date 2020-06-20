All apartments in Alafaya
15258 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:15 AM

15258 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT

15258 Windmill Harbor Court · No Longer Available
Location

15258 Windmill Harbor Court, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
GATED Community of Spring Isle 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 car-garage Townhome in gated, guarded community located in the Avalon Park/Waterford Chase area close to Siemens, Science Drive, Lockheed Martin, UCF, the Waterford Lakes Shopping Center with Easy access to expressways E/W 408, N/S 417, Route 50 E/W and the 528/B-line. Unit features Volume ceilings with an open combo living/dining room. Master bedroom has walk-in closet, separate shower, his & her vanity with garden tub and private commode, 2nd bedroom on the 2nd floor has full bath, washer and dryer (2nd floor), 3rd bedroom on 2nd floor, half bath at front entrance is prefect for easy access to guest. This well maintained gated/guarded community features 24-hour security, community pool, play area and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15258 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT have any available units?
15258 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 15258 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT have?
Some of 15258 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15258 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT currently offering any rent specials?
15258 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15258 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT pet-friendly?
No, 15258 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 15258 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT offer parking?
Yes, 15258 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT offers parking.
Does 15258 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15258 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15258 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT have a pool?
Yes, 15258 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT has a pool.
Does 15258 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT have accessible units?
No, 15258 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 15258 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15258 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 15258 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 15258 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

