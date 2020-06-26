15243 SUGARGROVE WAY

Amenities
Great 3/bed 2/bath /2/car garage single story home features an open floor plan with larger than normal bedrooms, charming , eat-in kitchen, with modern cabinets, breakfast nook, appliance package with glass top stove, microwave, dual sink, garbage disposal, stainless steel faucets, walk in pantry, separate laundry room(off kitchen), washer and dryer, alarm system, irrigation system, crown molding, ceiling fans, carpet & vinyl flooring, upgraded stainless steel faucets and splashes of modern decor throughout, central air and heat, a private back yard, and is convenient to the 408 East/West Expressway, Alafaya and Colonial Dr., UCF, Siemens and surrounded by local shopping, dining, a GREAT school district, and the Waterford/Avalon shopping center. Lawn Maintenance Included!