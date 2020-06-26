All apartments in Alafaya
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
15243 SUGARGROVE WAY
Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:40 AM

15243 SUGARGROVE WAY

15243 Sugargrove Way · No Longer Available
Location

15243 Sugargrove Way, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great 3/bed 2/bath /2/car garage single story home features an open floor plan with larger than normal bedrooms, charming , eat-in kitchen, with modern cabinets, breakfast nook, appliance package with glass top stove, microwave, dual sink, garbage disposal, stainless steel faucets, walk in pantry, separate laundry room(off kitchen), washer and dryer, alarm system, irrigation system, crown molding, ceiling fans, carpet & vinyl flooring, upgraded stainless steel faucets and splashes of modern decor throughout, central air and heat, a private back yard, and is convenient to the 408 East/West Expressway, Alafaya and Colonial Dr., UCF, Siemens and surrounded by local shopping, dining, a GREAT school district, and the Waterford/Avalon shopping center. Lawn Maintenance Included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15243 SUGARGROVE WAY have any available units?
15243 SUGARGROVE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 15243 SUGARGROVE WAY have?
Some of 15243 SUGARGROVE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15243 SUGARGROVE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
15243 SUGARGROVE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15243 SUGARGROVE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 15243 SUGARGROVE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 15243 SUGARGROVE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 15243 SUGARGROVE WAY offers parking.
Does 15243 SUGARGROVE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15243 SUGARGROVE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15243 SUGARGROVE WAY have a pool?
No, 15243 SUGARGROVE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 15243 SUGARGROVE WAY have accessible units?
No, 15243 SUGARGROVE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 15243 SUGARGROVE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15243 SUGARGROVE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 15243 SUGARGROVE WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15243 SUGARGROVE WAY has units with air conditioning.
