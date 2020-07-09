15226 GALBI DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage tennis court

- Waterford Trails: 3 bedroom + bonus room, 2.5 bath garage, 2 car garage spacious home. Slate tile in family room, eat-in-kitchen area and kitchen, carpet in formal living room, dining and bedrooms. All bedrooms are upstairs. Kitchen features maple cabinets, corian countertops and stainless steel appliances. Family room has built in entertainment center, huge master bedroom with walk in closet, master bath has double sinks, separate shower and garden tub, washer/dryer included. Home backs up to conservation. Includes community pool, tennis and playground.



Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, The property is tenant occupied. Appointment is required. Available for occupancy after 01/13/2020.



(RLNE3729774)