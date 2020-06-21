Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court game room parking playground pool garage tennis court

15206 Perdido Drive Available 07/14/20 Extraordinary 6/4 Home with 2 Car Garage in Waterford Trails - Orlando - Extraordinary 6/4 Home with 2 Car Garage in Waterford Trails - Orlando, will be Available 7/14/20! Access to community pool, tennis courts, playground and basketball courts. This home has lot of remarkable touches, when you first walk into the home you are greeted with warm colors and stylish mosaic tile. The amazing kitchen with cherry cabinets and exotic granite countertops, stainless appliances and a breakfast bar that opens to the spacious family room. The first floor includes a guest room with a full bathroom and as you go upstairs you will be amazed by all the space, some bedrooms have carpet and others have wood floors including a large bonus room that can be used as an office, den, study or game room. Two full baths between the bedrooms and one in the master suite. The Master bedroom has wood floors a walk-in closet and lots of natural light, the bath has double bowl sinks, a garden tub and separate shower. Washer and Dryer included as convenience items only. This home is located close to major shopping, restaurants and all of the amenities of the Avalon area. It is hard to find a home this large and in this great shape! Only small pets will be considered.



(RLNE5834358)