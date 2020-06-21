All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 15206 Perdido Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
15206 Perdido Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

15206 Perdido Drive

15206 Perdido Drive · (407) 855-0331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15206 Perdido Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 15206 Perdido Drive · Avail. Jul 14

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 3514 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
15206 Perdido Drive Available 07/14/20 Extraordinary 6/4 Home with 2 Car Garage in Waterford Trails - Orlando - Extraordinary 6/4 Home with 2 Car Garage in Waterford Trails - Orlando, will be Available 7/14/20! Access to community pool, tennis courts, playground and basketball courts. This home has lot of remarkable touches, when you first walk into the home you are greeted with warm colors and stylish mosaic tile. The amazing kitchen with cherry cabinets and exotic granite countertops, stainless appliances and a breakfast bar that opens to the spacious family room. The first floor includes a guest room with a full bathroom and as you go upstairs you will be amazed by all the space, some bedrooms have carpet and others have wood floors including a large bonus room that can be used as an office, den, study or game room. Two full baths between the bedrooms and one in the master suite. The Master bedroom has wood floors a walk-in closet and lots of natural light, the bath has double bowl sinks, a garden tub and separate shower. Washer and Dryer included as convenience items only. This home is located close to major shopping, restaurants and all of the amenities of the Avalon area. It is hard to find a home this large and in this great shape! Only small pets will be considered.

(RLNE5834358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15206 Perdido Drive have any available units?
15206 Perdido Drive has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15206 Perdido Drive have?
Some of 15206 Perdido Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15206 Perdido Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15206 Perdido Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15206 Perdido Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15206 Perdido Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15206 Perdido Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15206 Perdido Drive does offer parking.
Does 15206 Perdido Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15206 Perdido Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15206 Perdido Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15206 Perdido Drive has a pool.
Does 15206 Perdido Drive have accessible units?
No, 15206 Perdido Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15206 Perdido Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15206 Perdido Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15206 Perdido Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15206 Perdido Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 15206 Perdido Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Reserves at Alafaya
3715 Alafaya Heights Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity