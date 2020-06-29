1513 Sophie Blvd

New remodel home waiting for you - Great location. Next to the public library. Brand new remodel. New roof, new paint, new kitchen area, new stove, microwave and dishwasher. Move in today. It won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
