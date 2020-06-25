All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 15048 Shiv Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
15048 Shiv Court
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

15048 Shiv Court

15048 Shiv Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15048 Shiv Court, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
3/2.5 Townhome In Gated Spring Isle - This two-story 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath townhome is located in the gated community of Spring Isle, which is conveniently located near the UCF and Avalon Park area. There are 1,788 heated square feet and 2,052 total square feet. On the main floor there is a large living/dining room, adjacent to a breakfast area and kitchen, which has a refrigerator w/ice-maker, stove, dishwasher, disposal and a half bath. On the second floor there is the master bedroom, two bedrooms, a bathroom, and a laundry area. There is also a one-car garage, with garage door opener and remotes. Please call me to make an appointment to see this house.

Property Manager:
Lionel Hebert
407-896-1200 ext 233
lionelhebert@wmgi.net

View All Listings: www.wilsonmanagementgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4872769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15048 Shiv Court have any available units?
15048 Shiv Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 15048 Shiv Court have?
Some of 15048 Shiv Court's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15048 Shiv Court currently offering any rent specials?
15048 Shiv Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15048 Shiv Court pet-friendly?
No, 15048 Shiv Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 15048 Shiv Court offer parking?
Yes, 15048 Shiv Court offers parking.
Does 15048 Shiv Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15048 Shiv Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15048 Shiv Court have a pool?
Yes, 15048 Shiv Court has a pool.
Does 15048 Shiv Court have accessible units?
No, 15048 Shiv Court does not have accessible units.
Does 15048 Shiv Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15048 Shiv Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 15048 Shiv Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 15048 Shiv Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College