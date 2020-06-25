15048 Shiv Court

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher garage gym pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

3/2.5 Townhome In Gated Spring Isle - This two-story 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath townhome is located in the gated community of Spring Isle, which is conveniently located near the UCF and Avalon Park area. There are 1,788 heated square feet and 2,052 total square feet. On the main floor there is a large living/dining room, adjacent to a breakfast area and kitchen, which has a refrigerator w/ice-maker, stove, dishwasher, disposal and a half bath. On the second floor there is the master bedroom, two bedrooms, a bathroom, and a laundry area. There is also a one-car garage, with garage door opener and remotes. Please call me to make an appointment to see this house.



Property Manager:

Lionel Hebert

407-896-1200 ext 233

lionelhebert@wmgi.net



View All Listings: www.wilsonmanagementgroup.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4872769)