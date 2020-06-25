15013 Perdido Drive

Amenities

Location location location! This home has it all. Gorgeous 2800 square foot beauty with waterfront views, 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms and a pond view. Enjoy your privacy on the screened lanai with no rear neighbors GÇô a perfect spot for morning coffee or evening dinners. Downstairs has new wood look, ceramic plank tile throughout! House is freshly painted inside and out! Great open floor plan. This home features: Large Eat-In Kitchen with 42" cabinets, a walk-in, lighted kitchen pantry, new refrigerator and over the range microwave oven. Separate living room, dining room and family room, with tons of closet space throughout the entire home. Convenient half bath on first level. Sliding doors open onto the Screened in patio overlooking the Pond. The second level provides all the spacious bedrooms starting with the huge master and en-suite complete with a garden tub, separate tiled shower and large walk-In closet. There are an additional 3 bedrooms and bath with two of the bedrooms having walk-in closets. Minutes from the Waterford Lakes Shopping Center, Hwy-417, and SR-408. DonGÇÖt miss this house GÇô it wonGÇÖt last long!



