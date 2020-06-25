All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 15013 Perdido Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
15013 Perdido Drive
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

15013 Perdido Drive

15013 Perdido Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15013 Perdido Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location location location! This home has it all. Gorgeous 2800 square foot beauty with waterfront views, 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms and a pond view. Enjoy your privacy on the screened lanai with no rear neighbors GÇô a perfect spot for morning coffee or evening dinners. Downstairs has new wood look, ceramic plank tile throughout! House is freshly painted inside and out! Great open floor plan. This home features: Large Eat-In Kitchen with 42" cabinets, a walk-in, lighted kitchen pantry, new refrigerator and over the range microwave oven. Separate living room, dining room and family room, with tons of closet space throughout the entire home. Convenient half bath on first level. Sliding doors open onto the Screened in patio overlooking the Pond. The second level provides all the spacious bedrooms starting with the huge master and en-suite complete with a garden tub, separate tiled shower and large walk-In closet. There are an additional 3 bedrooms and bath with two of the bedrooms having walk-in closets. Minutes from the Waterford Lakes Shopping Center, Hwy-417, and SR-408. DonGÇÖt miss this house GÇô it wonGÇÖt last long!

Listing Courtesy Of 407 PROPERTIES

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15013 Perdido Drive have any available units?
15013 Perdido Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 15013 Perdido Drive have?
Some of 15013 Perdido Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15013 Perdido Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15013 Perdido Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15013 Perdido Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15013 Perdido Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15013 Perdido Drive offer parking?
No, 15013 Perdido Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15013 Perdido Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15013 Perdido Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15013 Perdido Drive have a pool?
No, 15013 Perdido Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15013 Perdido Drive have accessible units?
No, 15013 Perdido Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15013 Perdido Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15013 Perdido Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15013 Perdido Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15013 Perdido Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College