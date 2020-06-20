All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated September 11 2019

14933 Perdido Drive

Location

14933 Perdido Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

Fantastic 4/2.5 Single Family Home***Ready to Move In*** - This 4 Bed / 2.5 Bath/ 2 Car Garage Fantastic Home *** Ready to Move In***
Property is Located at 14933 Perdido Drive Orlando, FL 32828
In Desired Waterford Trails Community
Surrounded by Great Schools and Located Just Minutes Away from UCF
Fully Equipped Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Cherry Cabinets and Granite Counter-tops.
Laminated Throughout and Carpet in Second Floor.
Huge Loft on Second Floor
Lawn Maintenance Included
Renters Insurance Required Upon Request
Washer / Dryer Hookups
No Roommates Allowed
No Pets Allowed
The Neighboring Community has a Lot to Offer Residents, Restaurants and Activities.
Must See to Really Appreciate Call Ivan with Outlet Realty at 407-308-0600
Schedule an Appointment to See this Beautiful Home!
Won't Last !

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14933 Perdido Drive have any available units?
14933 Perdido Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 14933 Perdido Drive have?
Some of 14933 Perdido Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14933 Perdido Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14933 Perdido Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14933 Perdido Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14933 Perdido Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 14933 Perdido Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14933 Perdido Drive offers parking.
Does 14933 Perdido Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14933 Perdido Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14933 Perdido Drive have a pool?
No, 14933 Perdido Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14933 Perdido Drive have accessible units?
No, 14933 Perdido Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14933 Perdido Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14933 Perdido Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14933 Perdido Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14933 Perdido Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
