Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

14926 Hartford Run Drive

14926 Hartford Run Drive · (407) 896-1200 ext. 233
Location

14926 Hartford Run Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Stoneybrook

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 14926 Hartford Run Drive · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1670 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
4/2 Home In Gated Stoneybrook East - 4-bedroom, 2-bath single family home is located in Yorkshire Run in the gated community of Stoneybrook East. There is 2,283 total square feet, and 1,670 heated square feet. This home features newly installed vinyl plank flooring, freshly painted walls, a large den/family room, a dining room, spacious kitchen and breakfast area with lots of cabinets, a refrigerator/ice-maker, stove, dishwasher and disposal. There is a split bedroom plan with a large master bedroom and bath, two bedrooms and a bath are off of a separate hallway and the fourth bedroom is adjacent to the den/family area that could make an excellent study or office. The den/family room, dining room, and master bedroom overlook a screened-in back porch and a fenced-in backyard. There is also a two-car garage and a laundry room with washer and dryer hookups only.

All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Lionel Hebert
407-896-1200 ext 233

(RLNE5855155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14926 Hartford Run Drive have any available units?
14926 Hartford Run Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14926 Hartford Run Drive have?
Some of 14926 Hartford Run Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14926 Hartford Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14926 Hartford Run Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14926 Hartford Run Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14926 Hartford Run Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 14926 Hartford Run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14926 Hartford Run Drive does offer parking.
Does 14926 Hartford Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14926 Hartford Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14926 Hartford Run Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14926 Hartford Run Drive has a pool.
Does 14926 Hartford Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 14926 Hartford Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14926 Hartford Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14926 Hartford Run Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14926 Hartford Run Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14926 Hartford Run Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
