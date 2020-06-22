14926 Hartford Run Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

4/2 Home In Gated Stoneybrook East - 4-bedroom, 2-bath single family home is located in Yorkshire Run in the gated community of Stoneybrook East. There is 2,283 total square feet, and 1,670 heated square feet. This home features newly installed vinyl plank flooring, freshly painted walls, a large den/family room, a dining room, spacious kitchen and breakfast area with lots of cabinets, a refrigerator/ice-maker, stove, dishwasher and disposal. There is a split bedroom plan with a large master bedroom and bath, two bedrooms and a bath are off of a separate hallway and the fourth bedroom is adjacent to the den/family area that could make an excellent study or office. The den/family room, dining room, and master bedroom overlook a screened-in back porch and a fenced-in backyard. There is also a two-car garage and a laundry room with washer and dryer hookups only.



All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Lionel Hebert

407-896-1200 ext 233



