14914 HARTFORD RUN DRIVE

Stoneybrook 2/Story freshly painted, Single Family Home 1st floor equipped w/ ½ bath showcases an open floor plan w/ formal Living & Dining room, Combo Family room/Kitchen features conservation view rear, hardwood flooring/carpet/ceramic tile, Volume ceilings, Granite counter tops, tiled backsplash, plenty of storage Cabinets, white Appliance package, Farm style sink, an Eat-in Nook, nearby separate Laundry room includes Panty, utility basin, Washer & Dryer opens to 3/Car Garage, equipped with Auto-opener, Irrigation system, central vac. & storage space. Upstairs enjoy spacious Master-suite overlooking a butterfly garden, the on-suite features His/Her Vanity, Garden Tub, Step-in Shower & Walk-in Closet. Ample size 2 additional bedrooms, full bath and a loft area. Newer A/C unit recently serviced, Open patio, fruit trees, garden at rear. Guarded/Gated Community includes pool, playground, walking trails, basketball, tennis as well as a golf course & fitness center (1x fee of $600 per family required). Great schools amazing community centrally located near UCF, MCO Airport Highway 528 the 417 & 408. Golf Carts OK, Golf Community, Irrigation-Reclaimed Water, No Truck/RV/Motorcycle Parking, Park, Playground, Pool, Sidewalk, Tennis Courts, Common Area Community Pool, Tenant HOA Fee OF $600 Per Family Includes: 24-Hour Guard at Entrance.