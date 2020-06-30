All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 14914 HARTFORD RUN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
14914 HARTFORD RUN DRIVE
Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:58 PM

14914 HARTFORD RUN DRIVE

14914 Hartford Run Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Stoneybrook
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14914 Hartford Run Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Stoneybrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Stoneybrook 2/Story freshly painted, Single Family Home 1st floor equipped w/ ½ bath showcases an open floor plan w/ formal Living & Dining room, Combo Family room/Kitchen features conservation view rear, hardwood flooring/carpet/ceramic tile, Volume ceilings, Granite counter tops, tiled backsplash, plenty of storage Cabinets, white Appliance package, Farm style sink, an Eat-in Nook, nearby separate Laundry room includes Panty, utility basin, Washer & Dryer opens to 3/Car Garage, equipped with Auto-opener, Irrigation system, central vac. & storage space. Upstairs enjoy spacious Master-suite overlooking a butterfly garden, the on-suite features His/Her Vanity, Garden Tub, Step-in Shower & Walk-in Closet. Ample size 2 additional bedrooms, full bath and a loft area. Newer A/C unit recently serviced, Open patio, fruit trees, garden at rear. Guarded/Gated Community includes pool, playground, walking trails, basketball, tennis as well as a golf course & fitness center (1x fee of $600 per family required). Great schools amazing community centrally located near UCF, MCO Airport Highway 528 the 417 & 408. Golf Carts OK, Golf Community, Irrigation-Reclaimed Water, No Truck/RV/Motorcycle Parking, Park, Playground, Pool, Sidewalk, Tennis Courts, Common Area Community Pool, Tenant HOA Fee OF $600 Per Family Includes: 24-Hour Guard at Entrance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14914 HARTFORD RUN DRIVE have any available units?
14914 HARTFORD RUN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 14914 HARTFORD RUN DRIVE have?
Some of 14914 HARTFORD RUN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14914 HARTFORD RUN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14914 HARTFORD RUN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14914 HARTFORD RUN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14914 HARTFORD RUN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 14914 HARTFORD RUN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14914 HARTFORD RUN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14914 HARTFORD RUN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14914 HARTFORD RUN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14914 HARTFORD RUN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 14914 HARTFORD RUN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 14914 HARTFORD RUN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14914 HARTFORD RUN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14914 HARTFORD RUN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14914 HARTFORD RUN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14914 HARTFORD RUN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14914 HARTFORD RUN DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College