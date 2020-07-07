14854 TANJA KING BLVD BOULEVARD

Amenities

READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!! ** SINGLE FAMILY PRIVATE POOL HOME!! ** 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 car garage ** Lawn and Pool Maintenance Included ** A++ Orange County Public Schools ** Washer and Dryer Included ** Waterfront private lot ** NO rear neighbors ** Fenced yard ** Don't miss your chance on this exquisite single family pool home zoned for A+ Avalon Elementary, Avalon Middle School, and Timber Creek High School! Plenty of space for everyone at almost 2600 heated sq ft, 3 way split 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 car garage, and a fenced in back yard with private conservation and NO REAR Neighbors. Close to UCF, Siemens, Lockheed Martin, highways 528, 408, and 417 and just a short drive from everything such as the Daytona Beach, NASA Space Center, Disney World, and lots more. Washer, dryer, pool maintenance, and lawn care are all included in the rent!