Alafaya, FL
14854 TANJA KING BLVD BOULEVARD
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:34 AM

14854 TANJA KING BLVD BOULEVARD

14854 Tanja King Boulevard · No Longer Available
Alafaya
Location

14854 Tanja King Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
sauna
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
sauna
READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!! ** SINGLE FAMILY PRIVATE POOL HOME!! ** 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 car garage ** Lawn and Pool Maintenance Included ** A++ Orange County Public Schools ** Washer and Dryer Included ** Waterfront private lot ** NO rear neighbors ** Fenced yard ** Don't miss your chance on this exquisite single family pool home zoned for A+ Avalon Elementary, Avalon Middle School, and Timber Creek High School! Plenty of space for everyone at almost 2600 heated sq ft, 3 way split 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 car garage, and a fenced in back yard with private conservation and NO REAR Neighbors. Close to UCF, Siemens, Lockheed Martin, highways 528, 408, and 417 and just a short drive from everything such as the Daytona Beach, NASA Space Center, Disney World, and lots more. Washer, dryer, pool maintenance, and lawn care are all included in the rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14854 TANJA KING BLVD BOULEVARD have any available units?
14854 TANJA KING BLVD BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 14854 TANJA KING BLVD BOULEVARD have?
Some of 14854 TANJA KING BLVD BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14854 TANJA KING BLVD BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
14854 TANJA KING BLVD BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14854 TANJA KING BLVD BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 14854 TANJA KING BLVD BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 14854 TANJA KING BLVD BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 14854 TANJA KING BLVD BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 14854 TANJA KING BLVD BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14854 TANJA KING BLVD BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14854 TANJA KING BLVD BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 14854 TANJA KING BLVD BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 14854 TANJA KING BLVD BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 14854 TANJA KING BLVD BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 14854 TANJA KING BLVD BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14854 TANJA KING BLVD BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 14854 TANJA KING BLVD BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 14854 TANJA KING BLVD BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

