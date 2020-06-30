14834 Hawksmoor Run Circle

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets pool tennis court

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful Lake View Home! - Located in the exclusive Stoneybrook Golf Community this spacious two-story home will exceed all your expectations! Relax in your private pool and enjoy the amazing pond view from the privacy of your own backyard! View the expansive master bedroom featuring dual sinks, ceramic tile, and a walk-in closet! The 3 bedrooms upstairs are large and offer tons of natural light! Upgrades include recently painted walls, hard wood & tile flooring throughout the first floor, and sleek laminate flooring continuing to the second floor! More features include an office space so you never run out of room, a screen enclosed pool, and a three car garage! Never get bored in the Stoneybrook Community where your granted access to the community tennis courts, parks, and recreation center! Top rated schools, close to 528, 408 and 50! Apply to live here today!



(RLNE5612577)