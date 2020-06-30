All apartments in Alafaya
14834 Hawksmoor Run Circle
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM

14834 Hawksmoor Run Circle

14834 Hawksmoor Run Circle · No Longer Available
Location

14834 Hawksmoor Run Circle, Alafaya, FL 32828
Stoneybrook

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Lake View Home! - Located in the exclusive Stoneybrook Golf Community this spacious two-story home will exceed all your expectations! Relax in your private pool and enjoy the amazing pond view from the privacy of your own backyard! View the expansive master bedroom featuring dual sinks, ceramic tile, and a walk-in closet! The 3 bedrooms upstairs are large and offer tons of natural light! Upgrades include recently painted walls, hard wood & tile flooring throughout the first floor, and sleek laminate flooring continuing to the second floor! More features include an office space so you never run out of room, a screen enclosed pool, and a three car garage! Never get bored in the Stoneybrook Community where your granted access to the community tennis courts, parks, and recreation center! Top rated schools, close to 528, 408 and 50! Apply to live here today!

(RLNE5612577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14834 Hawksmoor Run Circle have any available units?
14834 Hawksmoor Run Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 14834 Hawksmoor Run Circle have?
Some of 14834 Hawksmoor Run Circle's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14834 Hawksmoor Run Circle currently offering any rent specials?
14834 Hawksmoor Run Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14834 Hawksmoor Run Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 14834 Hawksmoor Run Circle is pet friendly.
Does 14834 Hawksmoor Run Circle offer parking?
Yes, 14834 Hawksmoor Run Circle offers parking.
Does 14834 Hawksmoor Run Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14834 Hawksmoor Run Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14834 Hawksmoor Run Circle have a pool?
Yes, 14834 Hawksmoor Run Circle has a pool.
Does 14834 Hawksmoor Run Circle have accessible units?
No, 14834 Hawksmoor Run Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 14834 Hawksmoor Run Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 14834 Hawksmoor Run Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14834 Hawksmoor Run Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 14834 Hawksmoor Run Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

