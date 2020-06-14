Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

14717 Sapodilla Dr. Available 06/22/20 Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home in Avalon Park Lawn Care Included! - Newer 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage home in Avalon Park. Newer carpeting. Wood-like Flooring. Formal living, formal dining, family room, eat in kitchen, Master is downstairs and has double sinks,separate shower, garden tub and walk in closet!



There is also a covered back patio, which backs up to conservation, washer/dryer included. 2623 Sqft. Includes Yard Service & Community Pool.



Won't last long!



*Minimum Security Deposit for this property is 1 1/2 months' rent*



