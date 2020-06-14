All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:47 PM

14717 Sapodilla Dr.

14717 Sapodilla Drive · (407) 901-1200
Location

14717 Sapodilla Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 14717 Sapodilla Dr. · Avail. Jun 22

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2623 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
14717 Sapodilla Dr. Available 06/22/20 Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home in Avalon Park Lawn Care Included! - Newer 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage home in Avalon Park. Newer carpeting. Wood-like Flooring. Formal living, formal dining, family room, eat in kitchen, Master is downstairs and has double sinks,separate shower, garden tub and walk in closet!

There is also a covered back patio, which backs up to conservation, washer/dryer included. 2623 Sqft. Includes Yard Service & Community Pool.

Won't last long!

*Minimum Security Deposit for this property is 1 1/2 months' rent*

Call Leasing Office for details at 407-901-1200 or visit our website to apply RPMSUNSTATE.COM

*Information is reliable but not guaranteed. All dates are subject to change.

**Credit as low as 500 accepted! We do not require last months rent to be held. Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is one to two months rent. Each applicant is evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent). Criminal background is reviewed last and is on a case-by-case basis. $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOAs have additional fees and application requirements. Please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**

(RLNE4590490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14717 Sapodilla Dr. have any available units?
14717 Sapodilla Dr. has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14717 Sapodilla Dr. have?
Some of 14717 Sapodilla Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14717 Sapodilla Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
14717 Sapodilla Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14717 Sapodilla Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 14717 Sapodilla Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 14717 Sapodilla Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 14717 Sapodilla Dr. does offer parking.
Does 14717 Sapodilla Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14717 Sapodilla Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14717 Sapodilla Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 14717 Sapodilla Dr. has a pool.
Does 14717 Sapodilla Dr. have accessible units?
No, 14717 Sapodilla Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 14717 Sapodilla Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14717 Sapodilla Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 14717 Sapodilla Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14717 Sapodilla Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
