Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool garage tennis court

14717 Sapodilla Dr. Available 01/07/19 Beautiful 5/3 Home in Avalon Park - Newer 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage home in Avalon Park. Newer carpeting. Formal living, formal dining, family room, eat in kitchen, Master is downstairs and has double sinks,separate shower, garden tub and walk in closet!



There is also a covered back patio, which backs up to conservation, washer/dryer included. 2623 Sqft. Includes Yard Service & Community Pool.



Won't last long!

Call Leasing Office for details at 407-901-1200 or visit our website to apply RPMSUNSTATE.COM



(RLNE4590490)