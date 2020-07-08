All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14717 Sapodilla Dr.

14717 Sapodilla Dr · No Longer Available
Location

14717 Sapodilla Dr, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
garage
tennis court
14717 Sapodilla Dr. Available 01/07/19 Beautiful 5/3 Home in Avalon Park - Newer 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage home in Avalon Park. Newer carpeting. Formal living, formal dining, family room, eat in kitchen, Master is downstairs and has double sinks,separate shower, garden tub and walk in closet!

There is also a covered back patio, which backs up to conservation, washer/dryer included. 2623 Sqft. Includes Yard Service & Community Pool.

Won't last long!
Call Leasing Office for details at 407-901-1200 or visit our website to apply RPMSUNSTATE.COM

(RLNE4590490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14717 Sapodilla Dr. have any available units?
14717 Sapodilla Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 14717 Sapodilla Dr. have?
Some of 14717 Sapodilla Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14717 Sapodilla Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
14717 Sapodilla Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14717 Sapodilla Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 14717 Sapodilla Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 14717 Sapodilla Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 14717 Sapodilla Dr. offers parking.
Does 14717 Sapodilla Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14717 Sapodilla Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14717 Sapodilla Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 14717 Sapodilla Dr. has a pool.
Does 14717 Sapodilla Dr. have accessible units?
No, 14717 Sapodilla Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 14717 Sapodilla Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14717 Sapodilla Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 14717 Sapodilla Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14717 Sapodilla Dr. has units with air conditioning.

