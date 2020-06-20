All apartments in Alafaya
14662 SWEET ACACIA DRIVE
14662 SWEET ACACIA DRIVE

14662 Sweet Acacia Drive
Location

14662 Sweet Acacia Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Located in AVALON PARK - A-SCHOOLS!!! Take a look at this Super 2 Bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms - ONE FLOOR Rental townhome with 2 CAR GARAGE - This special one story townhome has a SPLIT Bedroom plan for privacy between bedrooms and baths. Bathrooms are updated and spacious with garden tub in master bedroom. Washer and Dryer are also located inside townhome. Updated AC unit for a more efficient electric bill. This unit looks so inviting with the super wood looking floors throughout. Kitchen has cooking Island for easy food preparation. CLEAN & light and bright! Available June 1, 2019 for move-in. Owner pays HOA..Lawn and pest control are included in rent.
Located within AVALON PARK where to get all of those mom-and-pop restaurants/eateries, boutique shopping, movie nights in the park & more! This serene community offers plenty of amenities – basketball & tennis courts, community pool, playground, bike trails, and a covered picnic area. Enjoy easy access to 408, 417, and close proximity to the Waterford Lakes Town Center, UCF & Research Parkway. Discover this impressive community with plenty of amenities! Call to schedule your viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14662 SWEET ACACIA DRIVE have any available units?
14662 SWEET ACACIA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 14662 SWEET ACACIA DRIVE have?
Some of 14662 SWEET ACACIA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14662 SWEET ACACIA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14662 SWEET ACACIA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14662 SWEET ACACIA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14662 SWEET ACACIA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 14662 SWEET ACACIA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14662 SWEET ACACIA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14662 SWEET ACACIA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14662 SWEET ACACIA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14662 SWEET ACACIA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 14662 SWEET ACACIA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 14662 SWEET ACACIA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14662 SWEET ACACIA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14662 SWEET ACACIA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14662 SWEET ACACIA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14662 SWEET ACACIA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14662 SWEET ACACIA DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
