14662 SWEET ACACIA DRIVE

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

Located in AVALON PARK - A-SCHOOLS!!! Take a look at this Super 2 Bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms - ONE FLOOR Rental townhome with 2 CAR GARAGE - This special one story townhome has a SPLIT Bedroom plan for privacy between bedrooms and baths. Bathrooms are updated and spacious with garden tub in master bedroom. Washer and Dryer are also located inside townhome. Updated AC unit for a more efficient electric bill. This unit looks so inviting with the super wood looking floors throughout. Kitchen has cooking Island for easy food preparation. CLEAN & light and bright! Available June 1, 2019 for move-in. Owner pays HOA..Lawn and pest control are included in rent.

Located within AVALON PARK where to get all of those mom-and-pop restaurants/eateries, boutique shopping, movie nights in the park & more! This serene community offers plenty of amenities – basketball & tennis courts, community pool, playground, bike trails, and a covered picnic area. Enjoy easy access to 408, 417, and close proximity to the Waterford Lakes Town Center, UCF & Research Parkway. Discover this impressive community with plenty of amenities! Call to schedule your viewing.