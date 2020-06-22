All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14533 WINDIGO LANE

14533 Windigo Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14533 Windigo Lane, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Beautiful lake view 4 bedroom in guard gated community of Spring Isle. Wood laminate downstairs. All bedrooms are upstairs. Kitchen features 42" cabinets & granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Screened porch overlooking beautiful lake. Brand new carpet upstairs!Freshly Painted throughout! Close to the clubhouse & pool. Lawn care included.

**HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED. applicants must apply and be approved before move in. App fees are $40 each adult and must go to website: www.tenantev.com. Enter Code: 6427. This process should be completed 30 days PRIOR to the lease start date and tenants are not allowed to move in until approved by the Association**

**DECALS AND AMENITY CARDS FEES ARE SEPARATE**

Application fee is per adult. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. For more information please call our leasing department, 407-219-3551.

(RLNE4578202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14533 WINDIGO LANE have any available units?
14533 WINDIGO LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 14533 WINDIGO LANE have?
Some of 14533 WINDIGO LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14533 WINDIGO LANE currently offering any rent specials?
14533 WINDIGO LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14533 WINDIGO LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14533 WINDIGO LANE is pet friendly.
Does 14533 WINDIGO LANE offer parking?
No, 14533 WINDIGO LANE does not offer parking.
Does 14533 WINDIGO LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14533 WINDIGO LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14533 WINDIGO LANE have a pool?
Yes, 14533 WINDIGO LANE has a pool.
Does 14533 WINDIGO LANE have accessible units?
No, 14533 WINDIGO LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 14533 WINDIGO LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14533 WINDIGO LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14533 WINDIGO LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14533 WINDIGO LANE has units with air conditioning.
