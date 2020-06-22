14533 WINDIGO LANE

Amenities

- Beautiful lake view 4 bedroom in guard gated community of Spring Isle. Wood laminate downstairs. All bedrooms are upstairs. Kitchen features 42" cabinets & granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Screened porch overlooking beautiful lake. Brand new carpet upstairs!Freshly Painted throughout! Close to the clubhouse & pool. Lawn care included.



**HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED. applicants must apply and be approved before move in. App fees are $40 each adult and must go to website: www.tenantev.com. Enter Code: 6427. This process should be completed 30 days PRIOR to the lease start date and tenants are not allowed to move in until approved by the Association**



**DECALS AND AMENITY CARDS FEES ARE SEPARATE**



Application fee is per adult. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. For more information please call our leasing department, 407-219-3551.



