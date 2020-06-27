14526 Michener Trl

Amenities

This beautiful home 4/2 home is available now in Avalon Park. Within minutes of Downtown Avalon, come join the community that has everything. Spacious formal living/dining room and open kitchen design. The Master Bedroom on the first floor offers walk-in closets as well as its own private bathroom with tub and separate shower. Bedrooms 2,3,4 are on the second floor and have been refreshed with new carpeting. Avalon Park South community amenities: resort style pool, playground, tennis, racket ball, basketball, and gym. Convenient to local shopping, dining restaurants, close to UCF, Lockheed Martin, Siemens, Downtown Orlando, the 417 N/S, 408 E/W & 528 B-line. National Blue Ribbon schools, 45 minutes to beaches, 30-45 minutes to theme parks, 21 minutes to Orlando International Airport. Avalon Park has 240 acres of wetlands, 400 acres of upland preserve, 250 acres of man made lakes, and walking/biking trails.