Last updated August 29 2019 at 5:35 PM

14526 Michener Trl

14526 Michener Trail · No Longer Available
Location

14526 Michener Trail, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
This beautiful home 4/2 home is available now in Avalon Park. Within minutes of Downtown Avalon, come join the community that has everything. Spacious formal living/dining room and open kitchen design. The Master Bedroom on the first floor offers walk-in closets as well as its own private bathroom with tub and separate shower. Bedrooms 2,3,4 are on the second floor and have been refreshed with new carpeting. Avalon Park South community amenities: resort style pool, playground, tennis, racket ball, basketball, and gym. Convenient to local shopping, dining restaurants, close to UCF, Lockheed Martin, Siemens, Downtown Orlando, the 417 N/S, 408 E/W & 528 B-line. National Blue Ribbon schools, 45 minutes to beaches, 30-45 minutes to theme parks, 21 minutes to Orlando International Airport. Avalon Park has 240 acres of wetlands, 400 acres of upland preserve, 250 acres of man made lakes, and walking/biking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14526 Michener Trl have any available units?
14526 Michener Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 14526 Michener Trl have?
Some of 14526 Michener Trl's amenities include walk in closets, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14526 Michener Trl currently offering any rent specials?
14526 Michener Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14526 Michener Trl pet-friendly?
No, 14526 Michener Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 14526 Michener Trl offer parking?
No, 14526 Michener Trl does not offer parking.
Does 14526 Michener Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14526 Michener Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14526 Michener Trl have a pool?
Yes, 14526 Michener Trl has a pool.
Does 14526 Michener Trl have accessible units?
No, 14526 Michener Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 14526 Michener Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 14526 Michener Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14526 Michener Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 14526 Michener Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
