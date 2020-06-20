14419 WINDIGO LANE

Amenities

Spring Isle: Gated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage - Spring Isle: 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, open floor plan with a formal living, formal dining, family room and eat in kitchen. Volume ceilings make this property light and bright. Triple slider out to covered/screened/paved back patio which over looks the lake. Kitchen features all the appliances and a counter bar. Split plan. Master at back of home with double sinks, extended vanity, walk in closet, separate shower and garden tub. Washer/dryer included. 1849 sqft. Includes lawn care, community pool, clubhouse, guard gated access. Neutral beige colors, freshly painted! No roommates/college students.



**HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED**. Applicants must apply and be approved before move in. HOA aApp fees are $40 each adult and must go to website: www.tenantev.com. Enter Code: 6427. This process should be completed 30 days PRIOR to the lease start date and tenants are not allowed to move in until approved by the Association**



**DECALS AND AMENITY CARDS FEES ARE SEPARATE**



Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)

First full month due at move-in

Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)

A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)

Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required

Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in

Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.

Pet application and screening is required

One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet

We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.



PLEASE NOTE:

A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.

Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.



An appointment will be required for showings.Interactive, Real-time VIRTUAL TOURS are Now Available! For more information visit, www.hamptonandhampton.com or call our office.



