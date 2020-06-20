All apartments in Alafaya
14419 WINDIGO LANE

14419 Windigo Lane · (407) 604-2379
Location

14419 Windigo Lane, Alafaya, FL 32828

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14419 WINDIGO LANE · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1849 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Spring Isle: Gated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage - Spring Isle: 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, open floor plan with a formal living, formal dining, family room and eat in kitchen. Volume ceilings make this property light and bright. Triple slider out to covered/screened/paved back patio which over looks the lake. Kitchen features all the appliances and a counter bar. Split plan. Master at back of home with double sinks, extended vanity, walk in closet, separate shower and garden tub. Washer/dryer included. 1849 sqft. Includes lawn care, community pool, clubhouse, guard gated access. Neutral beige colors, freshly painted! No roommates/college students.

**HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED**. Applicants must apply and be approved before move in. HOA aApp fees are $40 each adult and must go to website: www.tenantev.com. Enter Code: 6427. This process should be completed 30 days PRIOR to the lease start date and tenants are not allowed to move in until approved by the Association**

**DECALS AND AMENITY CARDS FEES ARE SEPARATE**

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

An appointment will be required for showings.Interactive, Real-time VIRTUAL TOURS are Now Available! For more information visit, www.hamptonandhampton.com or call our office.

(RLNE5808557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14419 WINDIGO LANE have any available units?
14419 WINDIGO LANE has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14419 WINDIGO LANE have?
Some of 14419 WINDIGO LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14419 WINDIGO LANE currently offering any rent specials?
14419 WINDIGO LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14419 WINDIGO LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14419 WINDIGO LANE is pet friendly.
Does 14419 WINDIGO LANE offer parking?
Yes, 14419 WINDIGO LANE does offer parking.
Does 14419 WINDIGO LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14419 WINDIGO LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14419 WINDIGO LANE have a pool?
Yes, 14419 WINDIGO LANE has a pool.
Does 14419 WINDIGO LANE have accessible units?
No, 14419 WINDIGO LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 14419 WINDIGO LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14419 WINDIGO LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14419 WINDIGO LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14419 WINDIGO LANE has units with air conditioning.
