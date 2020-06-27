14413 Addington Ct

Amenities

Beautiful Home in the Eastwood Community! - This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in the 24 hour/guard gated community of Eastwood Preserve! This home is a steal with features that include a large family room and a living/dining room combo that will make you feel right at home! More feature include a updated Kitchen with an eating space and stainless steel appliances. The master suite has dual closets and the master bath has a large soaking tub with a separate shower stall and dual vanities. You will also find that the second bathroom and half bathroom have been upgraded as well! There is ceramic flooring installed in the kitchen, foyer, and family room. You will love the covered lanai for admiring the huge back yard. The Eastwood community offers a community pool, parks, playground walking trail, baseball, basketball, soccer, and tennis fields/courts. It's located near Lockheed Martin, UCF and Research Park, A-rated schools, major highways, shopping and dining.



(RLNE5068514)