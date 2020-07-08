1438 Pon Pon Court

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c31bacf066 ---- O: Great Location!!!!!! 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Fully Tiled Home Available in August for Move-In! Split Floor Plan, Large Windows In Living Room, Fenced in Yard, Lush Landscaping With Large Trees For Great Shade! Lawn Maintenance Included with rents. Close to Super Walmart, Alafaya and Colonial, Waterford Lakes Shopping Center, UCF, SR 417, SR 408, Valencia Community College, Restaurants, and more! Renters Insurance Must be Obtained and Submitted Prior To Move In Date. Additional Fees Apply: Pet Privilege Fee $250/per pre-approved pet Administration Fee $195 (All Fees are subject to change without prior notice) Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.