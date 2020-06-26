14260 SQUIRREL RUN

Amenities

Do not miss the opportunity to live in one of East Orlando's most exclusive golf course communities. This is a beautiful home with many upgrades throughout. Large open floor plan with hardwood flooring. Open kitchen with glass stone backsplash and stainless steel appliances that includes front load washer and dryer. Upgraded bathrooms will be your treat and a mental trip to a spa retreat. Master bedroom is on the first level and features shelving organizational system in the walking closets. Three bedrooms upstairs all have ceiling fans and ample closet space. All community amenities are included in the price. Fitness center with scheduled group classes, events room, community pool, and courts, are only a few features of this wonderful gated golf course community. Basic Cable and Lawn Care are also included in the rent.