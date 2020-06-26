All apartments in Alafaya
14260 SQUIRREL RUN

14260 Squirrel Run · No Longer Available
Location

14260 Squirrel Run, Alafaya, FL 32828
Stoneybrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Do not miss the opportunity to live in one of East Orlando's most exclusive golf course communities. This is a beautiful home with many upgrades throughout. Large open floor plan with hardwood flooring. Open kitchen with glass stone backsplash and stainless steel appliances that includes front load washer and dryer. Upgraded bathrooms will be your treat and a mental trip to a spa retreat. Master bedroom is on the first level and features shelving organizational system in the walking closets. Three bedrooms upstairs all have ceiling fans and ample closet space. All community amenities are included in the price. Fitness center with scheduled group classes, events room, community pool, and courts, are only a few features of this wonderful gated golf course community. Basic Cable and Lawn Care are also included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14260 SQUIRREL RUN have any available units?
14260 SQUIRREL RUN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 14260 SQUIRREL RUN have?
Some of 14260 SQUIRREL RUN's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14260 SQUIRREL RUN currently offering any rent specials?
14260 SQUIRREL RUN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14260 SQUIRREL RUN pet-friendly?
No, 14260 SQUIRREL RUN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 14260 SQUIRREL RUN offer parking?
Yes, 14260 SQUIRREL RUN offers parking.
Does 14260 SQUIRREL RUN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14260 SQUIRREL RUN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14260 SQUIRREL RUN have a pool?
Yes, 14260 SQUIRREL RUN has a pool.
Does 14260 SQUIRREL RUN have accessible units?
No, 14260 SQUIRREL RUN does not have accessible units.
Does 14260 SQUIRREL RUN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14260 SQUIRREL RUN has units with dishwashers.
Does 14260 SQUIRREL RUN have units with air conditioning?
No, 14260 SQUIRREL RUN does not have units with air conditioning.
