1426 Pon Pon Court

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

GREAT HOME IN STURBRIDGE - PRE-APPROVED APPLICATIONS WILL TAKE PRIORITY IN SHOWINGS.



This cute rental home is in a small subdivision conveniently located off of Colonial and Rouse Road in East Orlando with convenient proximity to the 408 Expressway for easy commute. You will love this open and split floor plan with soaring ceilings, and neutral colors throughout. The Kitchen has an eat-in area with lovely windows, and all standard appliances (refrigerator, microwave, stove and dishwasher). The Kitchen overlooks the Dining Room which has sliding doors that open to a screened porch. The Dining Room also opens to the Great Room, which is light and bright and has a fireplace as well. There is laminate hardwood flooring in main areas for easy care, tile in the wet areas and ceiling fans throughout. The Master Bedroom has a large, walk-in closet and large Master Bath with double sinks, lots of counter space, soaking tub and separate shower. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are on the opposite side of the home with a full Hall Bathroom in-between the bedrooms. There is a nice size laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, which lead out to the 2-car garage. An added bonus for this subdivision is the community pool and tennis!



3 VEHICLES MAX



For more info contact Leasing@jandergroup.com and our website at www.jandergroup.com.



ALWAYS check our website at www.jandergroup.com for availability of this home or email us - leasing@jandergroup.com



****IMPORTANT****we will need your actual email address to set an appointment to see the home.



Our Financial Requirements are:

We take a $69 non refundable application fee per adult or married couple which must accompany our application. Our normal deposit with good credit is equivalent to one month rent. We check retail credit, verifiable rental/mortgage on-time payments, full time employment (no co-signers or part time employment), evictions, convictions, bankruptcy and foreclosures/short sales. Please note that we absolutely cannot approve an applicant having a bankruptcy less than 2 years from discharge date and we must have a copy of the discharge paperwork before setting up an appointment to show a home. This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher Program. #10502



(RLNE2636868)