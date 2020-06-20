All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 14255 Squirrel Run.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
14255 Squirrel Run
Last updated July 22 2019 at 4:51 PM

14255 Squirrel Run

14255 Squirrel Run · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Stoneybrook
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14255 Squirrel Run, Alafaya, FL 32828
Stoneybrook

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8fc448a0b8 ---- East Orlando POOL HOME in GATED COMMUNITY of STONEYBROOK!! Open floor plan downstairs, with downstairs master bedroom. UPDATED GRANITE COUNTERS in kitchen and baths, LOFT/OFFICE/FLEX space at top of stairs with large storage closet. ISLAND COUNTER, apron sink, wine fridge and BREAKFAST BAR in kitchen with views of the screen enclosed SALT WATER pool, and yard. King size master bedroom with WALK IN CLOSET and GARDEN TUB/Shower combo, double sinks in master bath. Vibrant, welcoming color in the kitchen upstairs bath. Upstairs bedrooms recently painted to a cool gray tone. Half bath and W/D hookups downstairs. Spacious covered and screened lanai, SOLAR POWER PANELS on roof to help significantly cut DOWN on UTLILTY BILL. Attached 2 car garage. Rent INCLUDES LAWN and POOL SERVICES. Community features include: Championship Golf Course, Guard Gated Access, Fitness Center, Basic Cable, Community Pool, Clubhouse, Tennis, Basketball, Playgrounds. Pets considered, at owner\'s discretion, with increase in security deposit (sorry, no cats). HOA transfer of amenities fee is $600, to be paid by tenants. Basketball Courts Clubhouse Golf Community Guard Gated Playgrounds Tennis Courts

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14255 Squirrel Run have any available units?
14255 Squirrel Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 14255 Squirrel Run have?
Some of 14255 Squirrel Run's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14255 Squirrel Run currently offering any rent specials?
14255 Squirrel Run isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14255 Squirrel Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 14255 Squirrel Run is pet friendly.
Does 14255 Squirrel Run offer parking?
Yes, 14255 Squirrel Run does offer parking.
Does 14255 Squirrel Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14255 Squirrel Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14255 Squirrel Run have a pool?
Yes, 14255 Squirrel Run has a pool.
Does 14255 Squirrel Run have accessible units?
No, 14255 Squirrel Run does not have accessible units.
Does 14255 Squirrel Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 14255 Squirrel Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14255 Squirrel Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 14255 Squirrel Run does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Reserves at Alafaya
3715 Alafaya Heights Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College