14255 Squirrel Run

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8fc448a0b8 ---- East Orlando POOL HOME in GATED COMMUNITY of STONEYBROOK!! Open floor plan downstairs, with downstairs master bedroom. UPDATED GRANITE COUNTERS in kitchen and baths, LOFT/OFFICE/FLEX space at top of stairs with large storage closet. ISLAND COUNTER, apron sink, wine fridge and BREAKFAST BAR in kitchen with views of the screen enclosed SALT WATER pool, and yard. King size master bedroom with WALK IN CLOSET and GARDEN TUB/Shower combo, double sinks in master bath. Vibrant, welcoming color in the kitchen upstairs bath. Upstairs bedrooms recently painted to a cool gray tone. Half bath and W/D hookups downstairs. Spacious covered and screened lanai, SOLAR POWER PANELS on roof to help significantly cut DOWN on UTLILTY BILL. Attached 2 car garage. Rent INCLUDES LAWN and POOL SERVICES. Community features include: Championship Golf Course, Guard Gated Access, Fitness Center, Basic Cable, Community Pool, Clubhouse, Tennis, Basketball, Playgrounds. Pets considered, at owner\'s discretion, with increase in security deposit (sorry, no cats). HOA transfer of amenities fee is $600, to be paid by tenants. Basketball Courts Clubhouse Golf Community Guard Gated Playgrounds Tennis Courts