14232 Sahalee Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage carpet

Spacious 4/2 Home in Eastwood! Available Feb. 2019! - Lovely four bedroom two bathroom home in the Sherwood Community of Eastwood. This property boasts a formal living and dining room, family room, spacious bedrooms and a two car garage, Ceramic tiled floors throughout the house, no carpet to ever sweep! Over-sized lot provides a little more privacy. Enjoy the serenity and breeze of the mature landscaping.



To schedule a showing visit our website at, www.RentCare.net.



Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Pets will be screened through, www.petscreening.com. The link will be sent to you after you apply.



*Tenant must provide their own washer and dryer



(RLNE2088473)