Last updated April 19 2020 at 9:25 AM

1422 SKYBOLT COURT

1422 Skybolt Court · No Longer Available
Location

1422 Skybolt Court, Alafaya, FL 32825
Countrywalk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Multiple Applications Received - Showings Temporarily on Hold ---- This lovely 2 bed, 2 bath condo is available for immediate occupancy! Newly upgraded throughout, this home features wood-plank laminate flooring, granite counters, cappuccino shaker cabinets, & stainless steel kitchen appliances. The modern eat-in kitchen has a counter height breakfast bar overlooking the family room. Large windows throughout allow tons of natural light to pour in from every angle. The large master suite & secondary bedroom both feature generous walk in closets, as well as beautifully upgraded bathroom vanities & showers. Double sliding glass doors lead from the family & dining rooms to the covered & screened balcony overlooking a serene park-like setting with a pond view & conservation backdrop. Washer & Dryer included! Pets OK under 25 lbs. Breed restrictions apply. $250 non-refundable pet fee/each, subject to approval. Renters Insurance required. Conveniently close UCF, Research Parkway, Siemens, Downtown Avalon Park, Waterford Lakes Shopping Area, & highway access via 408, 528, and 417. Call us to schedule your private viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1422 SKYBOLT COURT have any available units?
1422 SKYBOLT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1422 SKYBOLT COURT have?
Some of 1422 SKYBOLT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1422 SKYBOLT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1422 SKYBOLT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1422 SKYBOLT COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1422 SKYBOLT COURT is pet friendly.
Does 1422 SKYBOLT COURT offer parking?
No, 1422 SKYBOLT COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1422 SKYBOLT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1422 SKYBOLT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1422 SKYBOLT COURT have a pool?
No, 1422 SKYBOLT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1422 SKYBOLT COURT have accessible units?
No, 1422 SKYBOLT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1422 SKYBOLT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1422 SKYBOLT COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1422 SKYBOLT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1422 SKYBOLT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

