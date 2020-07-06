1422 SKYBOLT COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Multiple Applications Received - Showings Temporarily on Hold ---- This lovely 2 bed, 2 bath condo is available for immediate occupancy! Newly upgraded throughout, this home features wood-plank laminate flooring, granite counters, cappuccino shaker cabinets, & stainless steel kitchen appliances. The modern eat-in kitchen has a counter height breakfast bar overlooking the family room. Large windows throughout allow tons of natural light to pour in from every angle. The large master suite & secondary bedroom both feature generous walk in closets, as well as beautifully upgraded bathroom vanities & showers. Double sliding glass doors lead from the family & dining rooms to the covered & screened balcony overlooking a serene park-like setting with a pond view & conservation backdrop. Washer & Dryer included! Pets OK under 25 lbs. Breed restrictions apply. $250 non-refundable pet fee/each, subject to approval. Renters Insurance required. Conveniently close UCF, Research Parkway, Siemens, Downtown Avalon Park, Waterford Lakes Shopping Area, & highway access via 408, 528, and 417. Call us to schedule your private viewing today!