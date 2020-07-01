All apartments in Alafaya
Alafaya, FL
14218 Manatee Springs Road - 1
14218 Manatee Springs Road - 1

14218 Manatee Springs Road
Alafaya
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Pool
3 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

14218 Manatee Springs Road, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Avalon Park Townhome with 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms now available! This corner unit has beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs and updated carpeting on the second floor. New AC unit this home is sure to be energy efficient. Two bedrooms on main floor and the third bedroom on the second floor makes it feel like the perfect teenager hang out or remote office! This town home is directly across the street from a large field and a very short distance to the pool. Two car garage and driveway parking in the rear and a gated patio is perfect for privacy. Enjoy all the benefits of Avalon Park living including basic cable and internet, landscaping and lawn care, parks, great schools, community pools. Quick access to 408,528, 417, UCF/Valencia college, Avalon park/Waterford lakes shopping and dining. Call today to schedule an appointment.
Enjoy all the benefits of Avalon Park living including basic cable and internet, parks, great schools, community pools. Quick access to 408,528, 417, UCF/Valencia college, Avalon park/Waterford lakes shopping and dining. Call today to schedule an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14218 Manatee Springs Road - 1 have any available units?
14218 Manatee Springs Road - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 14218 Manatee Springs Road - 1 have?
Some of 14218 Manatee Springs Road - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14218 Manatee Springs Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
14218 Manatee Springs Road - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14218 Manatee Springs Road - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 14218 Manatee Springs Road - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 14218 Manatee Springs Road - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 14218 Manatee Springs Road - 1 offers parking.
Does 14218 Manatee Springs Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14218 Manatee Springs Road - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14218 Manatee Springs Road - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 14218 Manatee Springs Road - 1 has a pool.
Does 14218 Manatee Springs Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 14218 Manatee Springs Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 14218 Manatee Springs Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14218 Manatee Springs Road - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 14218 Manatee Springs Road - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14218 Manatee Springs Road - 1 has units with air conditioning.

