14218 Manatee Springs Road - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

Avalon Park Townhome with 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms now available! This corner unit has beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs and updated carpeting on the second floor. New AC unit this home is sure to be energy efficient. Two bedrooms on main floor and the third bedroom on the second floor makes it feel like the perfect teenager hang out or remote office! This town home is directly across the street from a large field and a very short distance to the pool. Two car garage and driveway parking in the rear and a gated patio is perfect for privacy. Enjoy all the benefits of Avalon Park living including basic cable and internet, landscaping and lawn care, parks, great schools, community pools. Quick access to 408,528, 417, UCF/Valencia college, Avalon park/Waterford lakes shopping and dining. Call today to schedule an appointment.

