Alafaya, FL
14210 Lovers Key Lane
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

14210 Lovers Key Lane

14210 Lovers Key Lane · No Longer Available
Alafaya
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Pool
3 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

14210 Lovers Key Lane, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
14210 Lovers Key Lane Available 06/01/20 BEAUTIFUL UPGRADED POOL HOME IN AVALON - Live, Work, Play. This is the Avalon Park motto. You will love living in Avalon Park with amazing schools, numerous dining options and great shopping. Avalon even has it's own Publix and YMCA! Convenience and amenities galore make this a must see!

This Two story pool home has hardwood flooring in all areas downstairs for easy care and neutral carpet upstairs. The beautiful Kitchen features upgraded cabinets and an upgraded appliance package: stainless steel appliances with French drawer refrigerator, built-in microwave, smooth-top range, dishwasher and disposal. The Kitchen directly connects to the Great Room for an open layout. Downstairs there is also the formal Dining Room, separate Living Room, Laundry room and a Half Bath. Upstairs are all of the bedrooms and two baths. The Master Bedroom has a lovely view of the pond across the street from the home and opens to the beautiful Master Bath featuring double sink vanities, soaking tub and beautiful walk-in shower. If you need closest space, this master is great for you with two closets! All bedrooms have ceiling fans and upgraded light fixtures. The outdoor space is a great component of this house and you will probably find yourself rocking on the front porch in the afternoon, or on the back patio overlooking the beautiful, sparkling pool. There is ample car parking with the home having a two-car garage accessed in the rear.

The Avalon Park community offers many amenities including ball parks, volleyball courts, playground and pools. Enjoy running or walking through the community on the large sidewalks and jogging paths. If Avalon Parks restaurants and shopping are not enough for you, very close by is Waterford Lakes which has even more wonderful shopping, restaurants and groceries. This area has sought after schools for an added bonus.

Basic Pool service is included in the rent.

THREE VEHICLES MAX

Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.

****IMPORTANT**** When replying please make sure to send to leasing@jandergroup.com. Most sites will send your reply to a site specific address instead of our leasing@jandergroup.com address.

Financial Requirements:
There is a nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must be paid to process a lease application. Please find the lease application and fee information available on our website.
Applicants meeting the standard and customary qualifications for rental have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will have the following checks completed: full-time local employment (no co-signers), current and previous verifiable rental/mortgage payment history, standard retail credit report, eviction search, criminal record history, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales search. Please note that applicants with a bankruptcy discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).
This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher. #58102

(RLNE4828535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14210 Lovers Key Lane have any available units?
14210 Lovers Key Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 14210 Lovers Key Lane have?
Some of 14210 Lovers Key Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14210 Lovers Key Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14210 Lovers Key Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14210 Lovers Key Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 14210 Lovers Key Lane is pet friendly.
Does 14210 Lovers Key Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14210 Lovers Key Lane offers parking.
Does 14210 Lovers Key Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14210 Lovers Key Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14210 Lovers Key Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14210 Lovers Key Lane has a pool.
Does 14210 Lovers Key Lane have accessible units?
No, 14210 Lovers Key Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14210 Lovers Key Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14210 Lovers Key Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 14210 Lovers Key Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14210 Lovers Key Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
