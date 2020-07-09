All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 14208 Abington Heights Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
14208 Abington Heights Drive
Last updated August 6 2019 at 4:43 PM

14208 Abington Heights Drive

14208 Abington Heights Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14208 Abington Heights Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e5c9a30022 ---- East Orlando 5br LOFT, 2.5ba POOL home in GATED COMMUNITY of Eagles Hammock!!! At OVER 3000 sq/ft, this home is sure to impress. All solid surface floors, NO CARPET, with tile on the first floor and laminate upstairs. Formal living room and dining room, inside utility room with w/d hookups, HUGE WALK IN PANTRY. Kitchen features GRANITE COUNTERS, solid wood cabinets and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. Views of the OVERSIZED POOL/SPA with screen enclosure and FENCED YARD with utility shed from the kitchen and family room. Solar panels & Gas heater for the pool/spa, SOLAR WATER HEATER, neutral paint colors throughout. All bedrooms upstairs, including the spacious master suite with TWO WALK-IN CLOSETS (one with adjustable custom closet organizers), double sink vanity, GARDEN TUB and separate shower. Custom railing with wrought iron look balusters on stairwell. Zoned Ac system with UPDATED UNIT for the upstairs. POOL & LAWN care INCLUDED in rent. Owner will consider up to one pet, max 20lbs, with increase in security deposit (no aggressive breeds). LOCATION allows for quick access to FL-408, AVALON PARK, WATERFORD LAKES shopping/dining, short commute to Lockheed Martin and Siemens. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Don\'t miss this opportunity!!! CLICK on link below to schedule a SHOWING! https://showmojo.com/l/e5c9a30022 Gated Community Heated Pool Heated Spa Private In Ground Pool Storage Shed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14208 Abington Heights Drive have any available units?
14208 Abington Heights Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 14208 Abington Heights Drive have?
Some of 14208 Abington Heights Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14208 Abington Heights Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14208 Abington Heights Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14208 Abington Heights Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14208 Abington Heights Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14208 Abington Heights Drive offer parking?
No, 14208 Abington Heights Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14208 Abington Heights Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14208 Abington Heights Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14208 Abington Heights Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14208 Abington Heights Drive has a pool.
Does 14208 Abington Heights Drive have accessible units?
No, 14208 Abington Heights Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14208 Abington Heights Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14208 Abington Heights Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14208 Abington Heights Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14208 Abington Heights Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College