14208 Abington Heights Drive

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e5c9a30022 ---- East Orlando 5br LOFT, 2.5ba POOL home in GATED COMMUNITY of Eagles Hammock!!! At OVER 3000 sq/ft, this home is sure to impress. All solid surface floors, NO CARPET, with tile on the first floor and laminate upstairs. Formal living room and dining room, inside utility room with w/d hookups, HUGE WALK IN PANTRY. Kitchen features GRANITE COUNTERS, solid wood cabinets and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. Views of the OVERSIZED POOL/SPA with screen enclosure and FENCED YARD with utility shed from the kitchen and family room. Solar panels & Gas heater for the pool/spa, SOLAR WATER HEATER, neutral paint colors throughout. All bedrooms upstairs, including the spacious master suite with TWO WALK-IN CLOSETS (one with adjustable custom closet organizers), double sink vanity, GARDEN TUB and separate shower. Custom railing with wrought iron look balusters on stairwell. Zoned Ac system with UPDATED UNIT for the upstairs. POOL & LAWN care INCLUDED in rent. Owner will consider up to one pet, max 20lbs, with increase in security deposit (no aggressive breeds). LOCATION allows for quick access to FL-408, AVALON PARK, WATERFORD LAKES shopping/dining, short commute to Lockheed Martin and Siemens. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Don\'t miss this opportunity!!! CLICK on link below to schedule a SHOWING! https://showmojo.com/l/e5c9a30022 Gated Community Heated Pool Heated Spa Private In Ground Pool Storage Shed