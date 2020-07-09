1416 Skybolt Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking playground pool tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5d550b40fe ---- SPACIOUS 3/2 CONDO on 2ND FLOOR AVAILABLE NOW!! TILE/WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT. Large open living and dining rooms have VAULTED CEILINGS. French doors lead to MASTER BEDROOM and WALK IN CLOSET. Private front porch and EXTRA LARGE, TILED, SCREENED IN BALCONY. Neutral colors throughout, ceiling fans in living room & master bedroom. WASHER and DRYER plus 1 ASSIGNED PARKING SPOT INCLUDED! R/C World is well maintained with pond views, a COMMUNITY POOL, PLAYGROUND and TENNIS COURTS. Additional HOA application required, $50.00 Application Fee per Adult. 12 Month Leases only. Schedule your appointment to view this lovely condo today at www.homeencounter.com



$150 administration feen$10 monthly filter feen 12 Months Disposal Walk In Closet(S) Washer / Dryer Hookups