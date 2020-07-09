All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated June 28 2019 at 1:41 PM

1416 Skybolt Ct

1416 Skybolt Court · No Longer Available
Location

1416 Skybolt Court, Alafaya, FL 32825
Countrywalk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5d550b40fe ---- SPACIOUS 3/2 CONDO on 2ND FLOOR AVAILABLE NOW!! TILE/WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT. Large open living and dining rooms have VAULTED CEILINGS. French doors lead to MASTER BEDROOM and WALK IN CLOSET. Private front porch and EXTRA LARGE, TILED, SCREENED IN BALCONY. Neutral colors throughout, ceiling fans in living room & master bedroom. WASHER and DRYER plus 1 ASSIGNED PARKING SPOT INCLUDED! R/C World is well maintained with pond views, a COMMUNITY POOL, PLAYGROUND and TENNIS COURTS. Additional HOA application required, $50.00 Application Fee per Adult. 12 Month Leases only. Schedule your appointment to view this lovely condo today at www.homeencounter.com

$150 administration feen$10 monthly filter feen 12 Months Disposal Walk In Closet(S) Washer / Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 Skybolt Ct have any available units?
1416 Skybolt Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1416 Skybolt Ct have?
Some of 1416 Skybolt Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 Skybolt Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1416 Skybolt Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 Skybolt Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1416 Skybolt Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 1416 Skybolt Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1416 Skybolt Ct offers parking.
Does 1416 Skybolt Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1416 Skybolt Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 Skybolt Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1416 Skybolt Ct has a pool.
Does 1416 Skybolt Ct have accessible units?
No, 1416 Skybolt Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 Skybolt Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1416 Skybolt Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1416 Skybolt Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1416 Skybolt Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

