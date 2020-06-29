14136 LEICESTER LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage internet access tennis court

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story home, with a large fenced back yard. in the gated golf community of Stoneybrook East. First floor has a convenient 1/2 bath downstairs, formal living room, formal dining room, and family room off kitchen. Large master bedroom with double sinks and step in tub in master bath, with separate shower. 2 spacious bedrooms and an additional bathroom upstairs with the beautiful bonus room. including washer and dryer. The community has state of the art amenities including community pool, full fitness center which offers a multitude of classes, tennis courts etc. Free basic cable and Internet.

HOA requires $600 transfer of amenities fee.