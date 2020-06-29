All apartments in Alafaya
14136 LEICESTER LANE

14136 Leicester Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14136 Leicester Lane, Alafaya, FL 32828
Stoneybrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
cable included
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story home, with a large fenced back yard. in the gated golf community of Stoneybrook East. First floor has a convenient 1/2 bath downstairs, formal living room, formal dining room, and family room off kitchen. Large master bedroom with double sinks and step in tub in master bath, with separate shower. 2 spacious bedrooms and an additional bathroom upstairs with the beautiful bonus room. including washer and dryer. The community has state of the art amenities including community pool, full fitness center which offers a multitude of classes, tennis courts etc. Free basic cable and Internet.
HOA requires $600 transfer of amenities fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14136 LEICESTER LANE have any available units?
14136 LEICESTER LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 14136 LEICESTER LANE have?
Some of 14136 LEICESTER LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14136 LEICESTER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
14136 LEICESTER LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14136 LEICESTER LANE pet-friendly?
No, 14136 LEICESTER LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 14136 LEICESTER LANE offer parking?
Yes, 14136 LEICESTER LANE offers parking.
Does 14136 LEICESTER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14136 LEICESTER LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14136 LEICESTER LANE have a pool?
Yes, 14136 LEICESTER LANE has a pool.
Does 14136 LEICESTER LANE have accessible units?
No, 14136 LEICESTER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 14136 LEICESTER LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14136 LEICESTER LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14136 LEICESTER LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14136 LEICESTER LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

