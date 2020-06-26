14102 CHICORA CROSSING BOULEVARD

Amenities
Lovely private apartment in the second village of Avalon Park just became available! Rent is $1100 for 1 person or $1150 for 2 people for this over-sized garage apartment and INCLUDES POWER, WATER, CABLE TV, HS INTERNET, AND ACCESS TO THE COMMUNITY POOL. One bedroom with a planned closet, kitchen with washer & dryer, stove/oven, fridge, microwave, living room, and full bathroom. Overlooks forest & pool, very private and quiet. Use of community pool steps away. It is also very close to the downtown area which is very convenient to access local restaurants & local festivals. The neighborhood is quiet and all of the neighbors are very pleasant. No pets. No Smoking. Move-in Fee: First Month's Rent ($1100 for 1 person or $1150 for 2 people) + Security Deposit ($1100). 12-month lease required. Maximum Two Occupants. Application Fee: $30