Alafaya, FL
14102 CHICORA CROSSING BOULEVARD
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:16 AM

14102 CHICORA CROSSING BOULEVARD

14102 Chicora Crossing Boulevard · (321) 287-3913
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14102 Chicora Crossing Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
microwave
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Lovely private apartment in the second village of Avalon Park just became available! Rent is $1100 for 1 person or $1150 for 2 people for this over-sized garage apartment and INCLUDES POWER, WATER, CABLE TV, HS INTERNET, AND ACCESS TO THE COMMUNITY POOL. One bedroom with a planned closet, kitchen with washer & dryer, stove/oven, fridge, microwave, living room, and full bathroom. Overlooks forest & pool, very private and quiet. Use of community pool steps away. It is also very close to the downtown area which is very convenient to access local restaurants & local festivals. The neighborhood is quiet and all of the neighbors are very pleasant. No pets. No Smoking. Move-in Fee: First Month's Rent ($1100 for 1 person or $1150 for 2 people) + Security Deposit ($1100). 12-month lease required. Maximum Two Occupants. Application Fee: $30

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14102 CHICORA CROSSING BOULEVARD have any available units?
14102 CHICORA CROSSING BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14102 CHICORA CROSSING BOULEVARD have?
Some of 14102 CHICORA CROSSING BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14102 CHICORA CROSSING BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
14102 CHICORA CROSSING BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14102 CHICORA CROSSING BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 14102 CHICORA CROSSING BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 14102 CHICORA CROSSING BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 14102 CHICORA CROSSING BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 14102 CHICORA CROSSING BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14102 CHICORA CROSSING BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14102 CHICORA CROSSING BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 14102 CHICORA CROSSING BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 14102 CHICORA CROSSING BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 14102 CHICORA CROSSING BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 14102 CHICORA CROSSING BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 14102 CHICORA CROSSING BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14102 CHICORA CROSSING BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 14102 CHICORA CROSSING BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
