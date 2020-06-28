All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 14008 BRADBURY ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
14008 BRADBURY ROAD
Last updated October 11 2019 at 8:35 PM

14008 BRADBURY ROAD

14008 Bradbury Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14008 Bradbury Road, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move right into this gorgeous three bedroom two bath home on a Cul-de-sac in the heart of desirable South Village in Avalon Park. The home offers formal living and dining room areas, a family room that is open to the kitchen with access to the covered / screened extended lanai with plenty of privacy provided by the conservation and pond view. Tiles throughout the living areas and new carpets in bedrooms, granite countertops, and solid cherry 42" cabinets. Community pool and fitness center included in HOA. This is a fabulous property in a great neighborhood and will not last long! *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet Friendly Home (with approval and non-refundable pet fee).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14008 BRADBURY ROAD have any available units?
14008 BRADBURY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 14008 BRADBURY ROAD have?
Some of 14008 BRADBURY ROAD's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14008 BRADBURY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
14008 BRADBURY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14008 BRADBURY ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 14008 BRADBURY ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 14008 BRADBURY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 14008 BRADBURY ROAD offers parking.
Does 14008 BRADBURY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14008 BRADBURY ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14008 BRADBURY ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 14008 BRADBURY ROAD has a pool.
Does 14008 BRADBURY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 14008 BRADBURY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 14008 BRADBURY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14008 BRADBURY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 14008 BRADBURY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14008 BRADBURY ROAD has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College