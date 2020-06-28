14008 BRADBURY ROAD

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Move right into this gorgeous three bedroom two bath home on a Cul-de-sac in the heart of desirable South Village in Avalon Park. The home offers formal living and dining room areas, a family room that is open to the kitchen with access to the covered / screened extended lanai with plenty of privacy provided by the conservation and pond view. Tiles throughout the living areas and new carpets in bedrooms, granite countertops, and solid cherry 42" cabinets. Community pool and fitness center included in HOA. This is a fabulous property in a great neighborhood and will not last long! *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet Friendly Home (with approval and non-refundable pet fee).