13993 Magnolia Glen Circle

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets pool bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities pool pet friendly

Amazing 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Pool Home in East Orlando!! - Amazing 4/3 Pool Home in East Orlando, live minutes away from popular Waterford Lakes, 408, and UCF in this huge 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family pool home in Waterford Lakes. This home includes Vaulted Ceilings, Open Kitchen, Great Room, and a Split Floor plan which makes this home a real gem that you won't want to miss! Master Bedroom Suite includes spacious walk in closet, double sinks, separate shower and garden tub with a separate entrance to the screened pool.



Pool and Lawn Care included.



*** Make sure you have read our application guidelines that you can get from the Property Manager BEFORE you apply ***



PET POLICY: Pets will be considered. No more than two pets no single pet over 35 pounds.



PROPERTY MANAGER: Kathy Pasha. Use "Contact us" button



To schedule a showing please click here:



https://goo.gl/forms/oo2IiKXaevVAUDmE3



Application fee is NON REFUNDABLE.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2883727)