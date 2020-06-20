All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 13993 Magnolia Glen Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
13993 Magnolia Glen Circle
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM

13993 Magnolia Glen Circle

13993 Magnolia Glen Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13993 Magnolia Glen Circle, Alafaya, FL 32828
Waterford Lakes North

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
Amazing 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Pool Home in East Orlando!! - Amazing 4/3 Pool Home in East Orlando, live minutes away from popular Waterford Lakes, 408, and UCF in this huge 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family pool home in Waterford Lakes. This home includes Vaulted Ceilings, Open Kitchen, Great Room, and a Split Floor plan which makes this home a real gem that you won't want to miss! Master Bedroom Suite includes spacious walk in closet, double sinks, separate shower and garden tub with a separate entrance to the screened pool.

Pool and Lawn Care included.

*** Make sure you have read our application guidelines that you can get from the Property Manager BEFORE you apply ***

PET POLICY: Pets will be considered. No more than two pets no single pet over 35 pounds.

PROPERTY MANAGER: Kathy Pasha. Use "Contact us" button

To schedule a showing please click here:

https://goo.gl/forms/oo2IiKXaevVAUDmE3

Application fee is NON REFUNDABLE.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2883727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13993 Magnolia Glen Circle have any available units?
13993 Magnolia Glen Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13993 Magnolia Glen Circle have?
Some of 13993 Magnolia Glen Circle's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13993 Magnolia Glen Circle currently offering any rent specials?
13993 Magnolia Glen Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13993 Magnolia Glen Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 13993 Magnolia Glen Circle is pet friendly.
Does 13993 Magnolia Glen Circle offer parking?
No, 13993 Magnolia Glen Circle does not offer parking.
Does 13993 Magnolia Glen Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13993 Magnolia Glen Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13993 Magnolia Glen Circle have a pool?
Yes, 13993 Magnolia Glen Circle has a pool.
Does 13993 Magnolia Glen Circle have accessible units?
No, 13993 Magnolia Glen Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 13993 Magnolia Glen Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 13993 Magnolia Glen Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13993 Magnolia Glen Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 13993 Magnolia Glen Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Reserves at Alafaya
3715 Alafaya Heights Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College