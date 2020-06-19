All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 13951 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
13951 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:11 PM

13951 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD

13951 Golden Rain Tree Boulevard · (321) 303-4238
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13951 Golden Rain Tree Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,699

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2577 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Awesome Rental Opportunity! GUARANTEED this home doesn’t look like no other expensive UPGRADES, INTERIOR DESIGNED w/quality taste! Shows like a MODEL HOME! 5TH BEDROOM / OFFICE downstairs. TONS of SPACE and STORAGE! HUGE BEDROOMS and WALK IN CLOSETS! Enjoy great views of the WATER on your TRAVERTINE tiled FRONT PORCH. FULLY UPGRADED kitchen and all bathrooms with all TOP OF THE LINE material and decor. NEW FLOORING, EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR PAINT, LIGHT FIXTURES, STAINLESSSTEEL APPLIANCES, LANDSCAPE with FRENCH DRAINS and a RAIN CHAIN, much more! Chefs kitchen with 42" cabinets with QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS, an ISLAND that sits 6 for entertaining with STORAGE, Samsung chef fridge and double oven. Kitchen is open to this detailed family room with an inspirational picture wall. Dining room has designed wall trim with a midnight blue color, custom window treatments and a spider light that is guaranteed to catch anyone’s eye that walks in this home. Master bedroom has a tray ceiling as well as CALIFORNIA CLOSETS leading into your relaxing SPA bathroom. MASTER BATHROOM standalone MODERN tub and a SEAMLESS glass shower with POWER JETS and a RAINFALL for after those long days. Fourth bedroom can be a huge bonus room or bedroom. Front and back porch have TRAVERTINE tile and a screen patio. Avalon Park has a family friendly reputation with A+ rated schools,thriving down town district and is close to UCF,our world famous beached, attractions, Medical City, and Orlando International Airport.Lawn Care and HOA included in rent .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13951 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD have any available units?
13951 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD has a unit available for $2,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13951 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 13951 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13951 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
13951 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13951 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 13951 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 13951 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 13951 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 13951 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13951 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13951 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 13951 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 13951 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 13951 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 13951 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13951 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 13951 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 13951 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 13951 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Reserves at Alafaya
3715 Alafaya Heights Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity