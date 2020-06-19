13951 GOLDEN RAIN TREE BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Awesome Rental Opportunity! GUARANTEED this home doesn’t look like no other expensive UPGRADES, INTERIOR DESIGNED w/quality taste! Shows like a MODEL HOME! 5TH BEDROOM / OFFICE downstairs. TONS of SPACE and STORAGE! HUGE BEDROOMS and WALK IN CLOSETS! Enjoy great views of the WATER on your TRAVERTINE tiled FRONT PORCH. FULLY UPGRADED kitchen and all bathrooms with all TOP OF THE LINE material and decor. NEW FLOORING, EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR PAINT, LIGHT FIXTURES, STAINLESSSTEEL APPLIANCES, LANDSCAPE with FRENCH DRAINS and a RAIN CHAIN, much more! Chefs kitchen with 42" cabinets with QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS, an ISLAND that sits 6 for entertaining with STORAGE, Samsung chef fridge and double oven. Kitchen is open to this detailed family room with an inspirational picture wall. Dining room has designed wall trim with a midnight blue color, custom window treatments and a spider light that is guaranteed to catch anyone’s eye that walks in this home. Master bedroom has a tray ceiling as well as CALIFORNIA CLOSETS leading into your relaxing SPA bathroom. MASTER BATHROOM standalone MODERN tub and a SEAMLESS glass shower with POWER JETS and a RAINFALL for after those long days. Fourth bedroom can be a huge bonus room or bedroom. Front and back porch have TRAVERTINE tile and a screen patio. Avalon Park has a family friendly reputation with A+ rated schools,thriving down town district and is close to UCF,our world famous beached, attractions, Medical City, and Orlando International Airport.Lawn Care and HOA included in rent .