Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

13938 Magnolia Glen Cir

13938 Magnolia Glen Circle · No Longer Available
Location

13938 Magnolia Glen Circle, Alafaya, FL 32828
Waterford Lakes North

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3/2/2 in Waterford Lakes, Private Fenced Yard NEW - Welcome Home! This newly renovated 3/2 with 2 car garage home in a secluded enclave of Waterford Lakes features a newly renovated Master Shower, new efficient AC, new Refrigerator, new Blinds, Freshly painted, and new carpeting. Along with the new shower is a separate soaking tub dual sinks, his and hers closets and sitting area all in the master suite alone! The rest of the home features dark laminate wood flooring in the living areas, breakfast bar in the kitchen that overlooks the living room and private yard. Formal Living and Dining room when you enter make the home inviting while also keeping the two secondary bedrooms isolated from commotion along with their own bathroom. Large screened in patio to allow year round use of the private outdoors. All this and located around the corner from Waterford Lakes Shopping, the 408, Avalon Park and the highly rated Waterford schools. Don't forget to check out the 360 tour of this home here - https://www.nodalview.com/vzgsj5mZXjFhbqgkrEx2bpCx?viewer=mls . All Applications are taken online at www.BlueHomePM.com

(RLNE5140094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13938 Magnolia Glen Cir have any available units?
13938 Magnolia Glen Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13938 Magnolia Glen Cir have?
Some of 13938 Magnolia Glen Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13938 Magnolia Glen Cir currently offering any rent specials?
13938 Magnolia Glen Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13938 Magnolia Glen Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 13938 Magnolia Glen Cir is pet friendly.
Does 13938 Magnolia Glen Cir offer parking?
Yes, 13938 Magnolia Glen Cir offers parking.
Does 13938 Magnolia Glen Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13938 Magnolia Glen Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13938 Magnolia Glen Cir have a pool?
No, 13938 Magnolia Glen Cir does not have a pool.
Does 13938 Magnolia Glen Cir have accessible units?
No, 13938 Magnolia Glen Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 13938 Magnolia Glen Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 13938 Magnolia Glen Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13938 Magnolia Glen Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13938 Magnolia Glen Cir has units with air conditioning.
