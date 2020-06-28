13938 Magnolia Glen Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 3/2/2 in Waterford Lakes, Private Fenced Yard NEW - Welcome Home! This newly renovated 3/2 with 2 car garage home in a secluded enclave of Waterford Lakes features a newly renovated Master Shower, new efficient AC, new Refrigerator, new Blinds, Freshly painted, and new carpeting. Along with the new shower is a separate soaking tub dual sinks, his and hers closets and sitting area all in the master suite alone! The rest of the home features dark laminate wood flooring in the living areas, breakfast bar in the kitchen that overlooks the living room and private yard. Formal Living and Dining room when you enter make the home inviting while also keeping the two secondary bedrooms isolated from commotion along with their own bathroom. Large screened in patio to allow year round use of the private outdoors. All this and located around the corner from Waterford Lakes Shopping, the 408, Avalon Park and the highly rated Waterford schools. Don't forget to check out the 360 tour of this home here - https://www.nodalview.com/vzgsj5mZXjFhbqgkrEx2bpCx?viewer=mls . All Applications are taken online at www.BlueHomePM.com



(RLNE5140094)