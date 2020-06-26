13924 Ocean Pine Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court gym pool bbq/grill tennis court

Spacious 4 beds 3 baths in Avalon Lakes-Orlando - Property Id: 130565



Move In Ready. Spacious 4 beds/3 baths home in a tight security monitoring gated community!!! Walk into your formal living and dinning room combo, follow the separate family room that opens into your kitchen. This beautiful kitchen features solid wood cabinets, large island, eating space, tile backslash. Take the french doors right off of the kitchen outside to your large screened porch, with view to open patio, perfect for summer grilling and entertaining! This home also features a huge backyard! Back inside - there is one bathroom and one bedroom downstairs, ideal for company! Upstairs it is your large master bedroom which features a big walk in closet! Now walk into your luxurious Master bathroom and dual sinks, large garden tub, & separate shower stall! Furniture and washer/dryer are not included. This house is in the perfect location minutes to 408, 417, UCF, and Waterford Lakes Town Center. Community features a comm. pool, tennis & basketball courts, soccer field and more!!

No Pets Allowed



