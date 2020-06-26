All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

13924 Ocean Pine Cir

13924 Ocean Pine Circle · No Longer Available
Location

13924 Ocean Pine Circle, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Spacious 4 beds 3 baths in Avalon Lakes-Orlando - Property Id: 130565

Move In Ready. Spacious 4 beds/3 baths home in a tight security monitoring gated community!!! Walk into your formal living and dinning room combo, follow the separate family room that opens into your kitchen. This beautiful kitchen features solid wood cabinets, large island, eating space, tile backslash. Take the french doors right off of the kitchen outside to your large screened porch, with view to open patio, perfect for summer grilling and entertaining! This home also features a huge backyard! Back inside - there is one bathroom and one bedroom downstairs, ideal for company! Upstairs it is your large master bedroom which features a big walk in closet! Now walk into your luxurious Master bathroom and dual sinks, large garden tub, & separate shower stall! Furniture and washer/dryer are not included. This house is in the perfect location minutes to 408, 417, UCF, and Waterford Lakes Town Center. Community features a comm. pool, tennis & basketball courts, soccer field and more!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/130565p
Property Id 130565

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5014058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13924 Ocean Pine Cir have any available units?
13924 Ocean Pine Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13924 Ocean Pine Cir have?
Some of 13924 Ocean Pine Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13924 Ocean Pine Cir currently offering any rent specials?
13924 Ocean Pine Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13924 Ocean Pine Cir pet-friendly?
No, 13924 Ocean Pine Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 13924 Ocean Pine Cir offer parking?
No, 13924 Ocean Pine Cir does not offer parking.
Does 13924 Ocean Pine Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13924 Ocean Pine Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13924 Ocean Pine Cir have a pool?
Yes, 13924 Ocean Pine Cir has a pool.
Does 13924 Ocean Pine Cir have accessible units?
No, 13924 Ocean Pine Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 13924 Ocean Pine Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13924 Ocean Pine Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 13924 Ocean Pine Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 13924 Ocean Pine Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
