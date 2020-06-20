13874 CAROLINA LAUREL DRIVE

Amenities

Comfortable 3 bed, 2.5 bath + HUGE bonus room home with a beautiful WATER VIEW nestled in AVALON PARK’S NORTHWEST VILLAGE. New Vinyl Flooring. New paint throughout the house. ZONED for TOP-RATED SCHOOLS. Just MINUTES AWAY from TIMBER SPRINGS TOWN CENTER and from DOWNTOWN AVALON PARK with many dining options, shops, CVS Pharmacy, and Publix. Avalon Park is very well-known for its great neighborhood festivals. It's also minutes away from WATERFORD LAKES TOWN CENTER, one of the nation's largest outdoor malls. A great location for families! Landscaping included in Rental Price. To move-in, after having your application approved, you'll need to pay first-month rent + security deposit ($2000) + Rental Insurance. Small pets allowed. $400 extra PET Deposit non-refundable.