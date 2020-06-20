All apartments in Alafaya
13874 CAROLINA LAUREL DRIVE

Location

13874 Carolina Laurel Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Comfortable 3 bed, 2.5 bath + HUGE bonus room home with a beautiful WATER VIEW nestled in AVALON PARK’S NORTHWEST VILLAGE. New Vinyl Flooring. New paint throughout the house. ZONED for TOP-RATED SCHOOLS. Just MINUTES AWAY from TIMBER SPRINGS TOWN CENTER and from DOWNTOWN AVALON PARK with many dining options, shops, CVS Pharmacy, and Publix. Avalon Park is very well-known for its great neighborhood festivals. It's also minutes away from WATERFORD LAKES TOWN CENTER, one of the nation's largest outdoor malls. A great location for families! Landscaping included in Rental Price. To move-in, after having your application approved, you'll need to pay first-month rent + security deposit ($2000) + Rental Insurance. Small pets allowed. $400 extra PET Deposit non-refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13874 CAROLINA LAUREL DRIVE have any available units?
13874 CAROLINA LAUREL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13874 CAROLINA LAUREL DRIVE have?
Some of 13874 CAROLINA LAUREL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13874 CAROLINA LAUREL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13874 CAROLINA LAUREL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13874 CAROLINA LAUREL DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13874 CAROLINA LAUREL DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 13874 CAROLINA LAUREL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13874 CAROLINA LAUREL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13874 CAROLINA LAUREL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13874 CAROLINA LAUREL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13874 CAROLINA LAUREL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13874 CAROLINA LAUREL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13874 CAROLINA LAUREL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13874 CAROLINA LAUREL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13874 CAROLINA LAUREL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13874 CAROLINA LAUREL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13874 CAROLINA LAUREL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13874 CAROLINA LAUREL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
