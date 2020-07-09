All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 13871 PHOENIX DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
13871 PHOENIX DRIVE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

13871 PHOENIX DRIVE

13871 Phoenix Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13871 Phoenix Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
APPLICATION IN PROCESS!! *New Carpet Upstairs* *Ceramic Tiled First Floor* *Neutral Paint* *3 beds, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage* *FREE Spectrum Cable and Internet* *Lawn Maintenance included* *A+++ Schools* *Washer and Dryer Included* Ready for immediate move in like new 2 story, end unit town home in Avalon Park boasting spacious 3 beds, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage. Community pool, playground, & dog park. Lawn maintenance, Washer/Dryer and free Spectrum cable+internet are all included!!!! A+ Rated schools. Fresh neutral paint throughout. Ready for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13871 PHOENIX DRIVE have any available units?
13871 PHOENIX DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13871 PHOENIX DRIVE have?
Some of 13871 PHOENIX DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13871 PHOENIX DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13871 PHOENIX DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13871 PHOENIX DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13871 PHOENIX DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 13871 PHOENIX DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13871 PHOENIX DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13871 PHOENIX DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13871 PHOENIX DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13871 PHOENIX DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13871 PHOENIX DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13871 PHOENIX DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13871 PHOENIX DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13871 PHOENIX DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13871 PHOENIX DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13871 PHOENIX DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13871 PHOENIX DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College