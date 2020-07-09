13871 PHOENIX DRIVE

Amenities
APPLICATION IN PROCESS!! *New Carpet Upstairs* *Ceramic Tiled First Floor* *Neutral Paint* *3 beds, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage* *FREE Spectrum Cable and Internet* *Lawn Maintenance included* *A+++ Schools* *Washer and Dryer Included* Ready for immediate move in like new 2 story, end unit town home in Avalon Park boasting spacious 3 beds, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage. Community pool, playground, & dog park. Lawn maintenance, Washer/Dryer and free Spectrum cable+internet are all included!!!! A+ Rated schools. Fresh neutral paint throughout. Ready for immediate move in.