13855 Phoenix Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated pool basketball court clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard parking pool garage

2 Bedroom Townhome in Avalon Park!! - Very nice 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in Avalon Park. Spacious family room open to the kitchen. Sliding door leads out to private courtyard area, upstairs open loft area for extra common area. Rear load 2 car garage. Lovely tile floors made to look like wood make cleaning a breeze. Large pantry and laundry area includes washer and dryer. Carpeted upstairs bedrooms and upgraded kitchen with updated appliances. Property has several furniture items that could stay if tenant request. Home is in close proximity to downtown Avalon park, Waterford lakes shopping/dining, UCF, Research park. Lawn care is included through HOA. Sorry no pets! Must see!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5155040)