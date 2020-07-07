All apartments in Alafaya
13824 MORNING FROST DRIVE
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:32 AM

13824 MORNING FROST DRIVE

13824 Morning Frost Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13824 Morning Frost Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
bathtub
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,500 off your first month's rent with a lease starting on or before 4/30/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.
This charming home is a must-see. A modern and inviting home with a beautifully landscaped lawn that is sure to grab your attention. A sparkling kitchen that features gorgeous wood cabinets, shining countertops, a kitchen island, and a complete appliance package. The master bathroom is a pure luxury with its dual vanity, garden tub, and master shower that is adorned with ornate tiles. The bedrooms are bright with sloped ceilings and fresh carpeting. This beautiful home's neighborhood provides a community pool and gym provided by the HOA. What are you waiting for make this house your home-apply today!
Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13824 MORNING FROST DRIVE have any available units?
13824 MORNING FROST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13824 MORNING FROST DRIVE have?
Some of 13824 MORNING FROST DRIVE's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13824 MORNING FROST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13824 MORNING FROST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13824 MORNING FROST DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13824 MORNING FROST DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 13824 MORNING FROST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13824 MORNING FROST DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13824 MORNING FROST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13824 MORNING FROST DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13824 MORNING FROST DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13824 MORNING FROST DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13824 MORNING FROST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13824 MORNING FROST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13824 MORNING FROST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13824 MORNING FROST DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13824 MORNING FROST DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13824 MORNING FROST DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

