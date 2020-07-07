13824 MORNING FROST DRIVE

Amenities

garage gym pool bathtub carpet range

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,500 off your first month's rent with a lease starting on or before 4/30/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.

This charming home is a must-see. A modern and inviting home with a beautifully landscaped lawn that is sure to grab your attention. A sparkling kitchen that features gorgeous wood cabinets, shining countertops, a kitchen island, and a complete appliance package. The master bathroom is a pure luxury with its dual vanity, garden tub, and master shower that is adorned with ornate tiles. The bedrooms are bright with sloped ceilings and fresh carpeting. This beautiful home's neighborhood provides a community pool and gym provided by the HOA. What are you waiting for make this house your home-apply today!

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.