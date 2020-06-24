13685 PHOENIX DRIVE

Amenities

4 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths of 2,829 sqft meticulously maintained the home in Avalon Park. Large open kitchen with granite counter tops, tile and laminate wood floors on first floor and carpet on the second floor. Upstairs: 3 bedrooms with a large loft and 2 full bathrooms. Downstairs: one bedroom, family room, half bathroom, formal living room, formal dining room, 2 car rear load garage, backs up to conservation. Including washer and dryer. Includes free basic cable, and community pool. Zoned Stone lake Elementary, Avalon Middle School, and Timber Creek High School. Avalon Park is a planned unit development with parks, restaurants, shop, schools, and tree-lined streets. Live, learn, work and play in their neo-traditional community