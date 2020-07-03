13667 Phoenix Drive

Amenities

Welcome To Your Home In Avalon Park! This beautiful house is ready to move in. Spacious 3 bedroom/2 full bathrooms and a 1/2 bath on main level. This is a 2-story house and has been very well maintained. All bedrooms have plenty of space and are located upstairs along with the laundry room for your convenience. It includes the front loading washer/dryer combo. Enjoy eating outside in the screened in patio/lanai. This home backs into open space/forest area and has no rear neighbors. This property also includes a 2-car garage with auto-opener with back alley access for convenience. It is situated in a great area with highly rated schools and many other perks. Less than a mile to the neighborhood town where there are great restaurants, stores, gas station, Publix Supermarket, and more! You can enjoy the peaceful scenery of ponds with fountains and well kept grassy areas along the way. The rent includes: lawn care, high speed internet, and cable! Your family will love all of the amenities which include: community pools, tennis court, racquetball court, basketball court, splash pad, park/playground, and even a nearby dog park for your furry friend.