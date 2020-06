Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated ice maker microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully remodeled home in Avalon Park. Brand new paint, flooring, light fixtures, appliances, and much more.

Will entertain all offers to rent, rent to own, and/or purchase with owner financing.

Please reference MLS #05780575, for more information and pictures.