1364 Royal Saint George Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony recently renovated pool ceiling fan tennis court

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool tennis court

Eastbrook Home - Spacious formal LR, DR,& family. Island kitchen w/42' cabinets and many extras, in gated golf community. Decorative extras throughout, including niches, plant shelves,tinted windows, ceiling fans, ceramic tile. Spacious formal living and dining. Spacious family room wired for surround sound, tinted glass sliders open to outdoor patio. Huge 25' master suite with sitting room, large master bath with separate shower and garden tub, double vanities, upgraded beveled glass mirrors. (Sitting room could easily be converted to make a 4th bedroom if needed.) Laundry room with extra cabinets. Located in a desirable gated neighborhood, with community pool, tennis, recreational areas, and the distinguished Eastwood golf course, as well as Grade A schools, this home offers great value in the popular Southeast Orlando area.



(RLNE3456918)