All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 1364 Royal Saint George Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
1364 Royal Saint George Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1364 Royal Saint George Drive

1364 Royal St. George Drive · (407) 592-3801
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1364 Royal St. George Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1364 Royal Saint George Drive · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1952 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Eastbrook Home - Spacious formal LR, DR,& family. Island kitchen w/42' cabinets and many extras, in gated golf community. Decorative extras throughout, including niches, plant shelves,tinted windows, ceiling fans, ceramic tile. Spacious formal living and dining. Spacious family room wired for surround sound, tinted glass sliders open to outdoor patio. Huge 25' master suite with sitting room, large master bath with separate shower and garden tub, double vanities, upgraded beveled glass mirrors. (Sitting room could easily be converted to make a 4th bedroom if needed.) Laundry room with extra cabinets. Located in a desirable gated neighborhood, with community pool, tennis, recreational areas, and the distinguished Eastwood golf course, as well as Grade A schools, this home offers great value in the popular Southeast Orlando area.

(RLNE3456918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1364 Royal Saint George Drive have any available units?
1364 Royal Saint George Drive has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1364 Royal Saint George Drive have?
Some of 1364 Royal Saint George Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1364 Royal Saint George Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1364 Royal Saint George Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1364 Royal Saint George Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1364 Royal Saint George Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 1364 Royal Saint George Drive offer parking?
No, 1364 Royal Saint George Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1364 Royal Saint George Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1364 Royal Saint George Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1364 Royal Saint George Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1364 Royal Saint George Drive has a pool.
Does 1364 Royal Saint George Drive have accessible units?
No, 1364 Royal Saint George Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1364 Royal Saint George Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1364 Royal Saint George Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1364 Royal Saint George Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1364 Royal Saint George Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1364 Royal Saint George Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya Apartments with GymsAlafaya Apartments with Parking
Alafaya Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity