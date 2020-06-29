13636 Cepheus Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage pool microwave

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

2/2 Townhome In Avalon Park - This 2-bedroom, 2-bath townhome on a corner lot in Avalon Park has a two-car garage and a screened-in porch. The estimated total square feet is 1,674, with 1,100 square feet under air. It sits on a tree lined street, minutes to the Waterford Town Center, 528 Beachline, 417, 408 East/West, Research Park, Siemens, Lockheed Martin, Medical City and Lake Nona. Walking distance to downtown Avalon Park. It has tiled floors throughout, all kitchen appliances including microwave and washer and dryer, and community pool.



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Kent Kuchenbecker

407-896-1200 ext 227



(RLNE5542388)