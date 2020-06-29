All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 13636 Cepheus Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
13636 Cepheus Drive
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

13636 Cepheus Drive

13636 Cepheus Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13636 Cepheus Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2/2 Townhome In Avalon Park - This 2-bedroom, 2-bath townhome on a corner lot in Avalon Park has a two-car garage and a screened-in porch. The estimated total square feet is 1,674, with 1,100 square feet under air. It sits on a tree lined street, minutes to the Waterford Town Center, 528 Beachline, 417, 408 East/West, Research Park, Siemens, Lockheed Martin, Medical City and Lake Nona. Walking distance to downtown Avalon Park. It has tiled floors throughout, all kitchen appliances including microwave and washer and dryer, and community pool.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Kent Kuchenbecker
407-896-1200 ext 227

(RLNE5542388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13636 Cepheus Drive have any available units?
13636 Cepheus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13636 Cepheus Drive have?
Some of 13636 Cepheus Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13636 Cepheus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13636 Cepheus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13636 Cepheus Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13636 Cepheus Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 13636 Cepheus Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13636 Cepheus Drive offers parking.
Does 13636 Cepheus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13636 Cepheus Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13636 Cepheus Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13636 Cepheus Drive has a pool.
Does 13636 Cepheus Drive have accessible units?
No, 13636 Cepheus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13636 Cepheus Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13636 Cepheus Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13636 Cepheus Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13636 Cepheus Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College