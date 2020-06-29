13631 CEPHEUS DRIVE

Amenities

AVALON PARK 3br 3ba townhouse in Northwest Village! Classic Avalon Park covered front porch at entry. 2 master bedrooms, one downstairs with WALK IN CLOSET, and another upstairs. GARDEN TUB/shower comb in the downstairs master bedroom, with standard tub/shower combo in the other 2 bathrooms. Tile floors downstairs, with carpet in bedrooms. Solid wood cabinets in kitchen, with pantry, recessed lighting and pendand lighting. Semi private patio in rear, and 2 car garage. Inside laundry area with W/D hookups. Basic cable and lawn care included with HOA. Sorry, no pets.Tenants will be required to obtain renter's insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage. Drive by first, then schedule showing TODAY!