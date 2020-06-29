All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated April 11 2020 at 6:45 AM

13631 CEPHEUS DRIVE

13631 Cepheus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13631 Cepheus Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVALON PARK 3br 3ba townhouse in Northwest Village! Classic Avalon Park covered front porch at entry. 2 master bedrooms, one downstairs with WALK IN CLOSET, and another upstairs. GARDEN TUB/shower comb in the downstairs master bedroom, with standard tub/shower combo in the other 2 bathrooms. Tile floors downstairs, with carpet in bedrooms. Solid wood cabinets in kitchen, with pantry, recessed lighting and pendand lighting. Semi private patio in rear, and 2 car garage. Inside laundry area with W/D hookups. Basic cable and lawn care included with HOA. Sorry, no pets.Tenants will be required to obtain renter's insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage. Drive by first, then schedule showing TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13631 CEPHEUS DRIVE have any available units?
13631 CEPHEUS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13631 CEPHEUS DRIVE have?
Some of 13631 CEPHEUS DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13631 CEPHEUS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13631 CEPHEUS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13631 CEPHEUS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13631 CEPHEUS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 13631 CEPHEUS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13631 CEPHEUS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13631 CEPHEUS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13631 CEPHEUS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13631 CEPHEUS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13631 CEPHEUS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13631 CEPHEUS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13631 CEPHEUS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13631 CEPHEUS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13631 CEPHEUS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13631 CEPHEUS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13631 CEPHEUS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

