Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

check out this beautiful 2 story 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms house in Avalon park.

large master bedroom downstairs with a decent walk-in-closet. wood floor in the main living area, carpeted bedrooms. . second floor huge loft with 4 spacious bedrooms and utility room. spacious fenced in backyard and a nice patio. 2 car garage. stainless-steel appliances included for use during rent. community pool is walking distance.