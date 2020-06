Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Quiet Community . Convenient to Schools,This is a Beautifully House & is Ready for You to Make It Your New Home! Near the Waterford Lakes Town Center is an outdoor mall in Orlando, Florida, USA., in the Orlando metropolitan area.Your private haven is walking distance to schools, as well as Siemens, Lockheed Martin, and UCF. After a hard day''s work, you can relax with the back yard has a nice view of pound.