13612 PODOCARPUS LANE

Beautiful 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in the Northwest Village of Avalon Park. It is situated on a corner lot and offers a fenced backyard. The heart of this home is the gourmet kitchen. It features 42" Cherry Cabinets w/built-in wine rack.The center 7 ft island with a granite countertop and stainless appliances make this kitchen a chefs dream. Home features 18" tile in all wet areas and plush carpeting in bedrooms. The master has a tray ceiling, upgraded lighting an large walk-in closet.The master bath has a separate shower, double vanity including upgraded fixtures, and a garden tub. This rental home won't last long.