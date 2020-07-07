All apartments in Alafaya
13612 PODOCARPUS LANE
13612 PODOCARPUS LANE

13612 Podocarpus Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13612 Podocarpus Lane, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in the Northwest Village of Avalon Park. It is situated on a corner lot and offers a fenced backyard. The heart of this home is the gourmet kitchen. It features 42" Cherry Cabinets w/built-in wine rack.The center 7 ft island with a granite countertop and stainless appliances make this kitchen a chefs dream. Home features 18" tile in all wet areas and plush carpeting in bedrooms. The master has a tray ceiling, upgraded lighting an large walk-in closet.The master bath has a separate shower, double vanity including upgraded fixtures, and a garden tub. This rental home won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13612 PODOCARPUS LANE have any available units?
13612 PODOCARPUS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13612 PODOCARPUS LANE have?
Some of 13612 PODOCARPUS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13612 PODOCARPUS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13612 PODOCARPUS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13612 PODOCARPUS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 13612 PODOCARPUS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 13612 PODOCARPUS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 13612 PODOCARPUS LANE offers parking.
Does 13612 PODOCARPUS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13612 PODOCARPUS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13612 PODOCARPUS LANE have a pool?
No, 13612 PODOCARPUS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 13612 PODOCARPUS LANE have accessible units?
No, 13612 PODOCARPUS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13612 PODOCARPUS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13612 PODOCARPUS LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13612 PODOCARPUS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13612 PODOCARPUS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

