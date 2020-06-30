13601 PHOENIX DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2bath home in Avalon Park Northwest Village. Home has an open floor plan. Kitchen and bathrooms have granite counter tops and hard surface floors for easy care. Entire home has just been painted with a warm neutral color for every decor type. All bedrooms have laminate flooring. Yard is totally fenced for your enjoyment. Avalon Park features restaurants, groceries stores, shopping and recreational facilities including a swimming pool for the NorthWest Village. To top this off, the home comes with basic cable.