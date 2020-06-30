All apartments in Alafaya
13601 PHOENIX DRIVE
Last updated March 28 2020 at 1:43 AM

13601 PHOENIX DRIVE

13601 Phoenix Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13601 Phoenix Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2bath home in Avalon Park Northwest Village. Home has an open floor plan. Kitchen and bathrooms have granite counter tops and hard surface floors for easy care. Entire home has just been painted with a warm neutral color for every decor type. All bedrooms have laminate flooring. Yard is totally fenced for your enjoyment. Avalon Park features restaurants, groceries stores, shopping and recreational facilities including a swimming pool for the NorthWest Village. To top this off, the home comes with basic cable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13601 PHOENIX DRIVE have any available units?
13601 PHOENIX DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13601 PHOENIX DRIVE have?
Some of 13601 PHOENIX DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13601 PHOENIX DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13601 PHOENIX DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13601 PHOENIX DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13601 PHOENIX DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 13601 PHOENIX DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13601 PHOENIX DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13601 PHOENIX DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13601 PHOENIX DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13601 PHOENIX DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13601 PHOENIX DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13601 PHOENIX DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13601 PHOENIX DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13601 PHOENIX DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13601 PHOENIX DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13601 PHOENIX DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13601 PHOENIX DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

